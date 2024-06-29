Ending Soon! Save 33% on All Access

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 99 features new functions that use analog technology to further broaden the range of print expressions, such as "Color Effect Control," which apply lights of different colors directly to a film to produce six different color expressions, or "Vignette Mode," which reduces exposure around the edges to bring the focus to the center of each picture.

Print expressions can vary based on shooting conditions, allowing you to create unique Instax prints with every click.

The camera body boasts a leather-like matte texture that is comfortable to hold, and it presents a classic design with a premium look and texture.

You can capture photos using Landscape, Macro, and Indoor modes with enhanced image quality, as well as Sports mode, which is ideal for shooting a fast-moving subject, as well as Self Timer for group shots.

Shooting modes for manipulating light are also available, including Bulb and Double Exposure modes. Instax Mini 99 thus lets you create new memories with old-school flair.

