Tamara Clarke
Columnist
Latest
Take Note: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13
Durability is a cornerstone of this smartphone, with the introduction of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced resistance against accidental drops and scratches.
Watch Out: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV
The Samsung Neo QLED 8K ushers in a new era in home entertainment, delivering unparalleled picture and audio quality.
An Apple A Day: Apple MacBook Air With M3
With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that's built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four striking colors.
Game On: Acer Predator Z57
The wide 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature draw you closer to the action, and increases your field of vision when playing or working.
Work Hard, Play Hard: HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-Inch G11
Engineered for durability, the full-skirted anchored keyboard resists key-picking, spills of up to 350ml, and dust.
Picture Perfect: Oppo Reno11
Reno11 goes beyond still photos by being able to capture 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and the 32MP selfie camera; so, you can record, vlog, and post with ease.