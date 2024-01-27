Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Take Note: Xiaomi Redmi Note 13

Durability is a cornerstone of this smartphone, with the introduction of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus for enhanced resistance against accidental drops and scratches.

Watch Out: Samsung Neo QLED 8K TV

The Samsung Neo QLED 8K ushers in a new era in home entertainment, delivering unparalleled picture and audio quality.

An Apple A Day: Apple MacBook Air With M3

With its durable aluminum unibody enclosure that's built to last, the new MacBook Air is available in four striking colors.

Game On: Acer Predator Z57

The wide 32:9 aspect ratio and 1000R curvature draw you closer to the action, and increases your field of vision when playing or working.

Work Hard, Play Hard: HP Pro x360 Fortis 11-Inch G11

Engineered for durability, the full-skirted anchored keyboard resists key-picking, spills of up to 350ml, and dust.

Picture Perfect: Oppo Reno11

Reno11 goes beyond still photos by being able to capture 4K ultra-clear video from both the main camera and the 32MP selfie camera; so, you can record, vlog, and post with ease.

