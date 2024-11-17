Get All Access for $5/mo

Speak Up: Sony ECM-L1 The ECM-L1 lavalier microphone features Sony's renowned audio technology and picks up audio with precision.

By Tamara Clarke

The ECM-L1 lavalier microphone features Sony's renowned audio technology and picks up audio with precision. In addition, it supports plug-in power and can be seamlessly integrated to a wide range of devices equipped with a 3.5 mm microphone input terminal, such as cameras, smartphones, wireless microphones, IC recorders, and computers, making it extremely versatile.

Thanks to its pin microphone design, it can be worn discretely around the speaker's collar or shirt for a professional appearance on camera whilst still picking up clear sound clearly, making it ideal for interviews, documentaries, drama shoots, vlogging and livestreams. In addition, the 2.2 mm diameter cable is resistant to breakage and a locking ring is used at the connection point with the recording device to prevent the connector from accidentally coming loose. Two types of windscreens are included to reduce wind and pop noise: metal and faux fur.

For a more discreet aesthetic you can select the metal option, or depending on the shooting scenario, the additional wind noise reduction of the faux fur option is available.designed to complement any space.
