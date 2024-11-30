The latest Pro lineup features the thinnest borders of any Apple product and introduces larger display sizes: 6.3 inches on iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches on iPhone 16 Pro Max — the largest iPhone display ever.

Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max feature larger display sizes and an all-new Camera Control system with new creative capabilities.

Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K120 fps video recording in Dolby Vision, these new Pro models achieve the highest resolution and frame-rate combination ever available on iPhone.

Additional advancements include a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photography, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality mics to record more true-to-life audio.

Both models offer industry-leading durability with a strong, lightweight titanium design, as well as the latest-generation Ceramic Shield, which is two times tougher than glass on any other smartphone.

The new mechanical architecture improves heat dissipation and efficiency for up to 20 percent better sustained performance.

Apple boasts that with iOS 18, larger batteries are optimized to offer a huge leap in battery life. Both models are available in four stunning finishes: black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium.

