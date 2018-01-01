Josh Steimle

Books
6 Books to Help a Busy Entrepreneur Like You Avoid Burnout This Year
The 1911 race to the South Pole. The 1990s war between Sega and Nintendo. And four other books rich in wisdom, in refined, concentrated form.
Public Relations
4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage
Journalists are people, too. Addressing their challenges helps eliminate obstacles to your company's getting PR.
Hiring
Gary Vaynerchuk's Personal Videographer Has Some Ideas on How to Hire a Personal Videographer
You want to do more than one interview before you hire the person who will film your every waking moment.
Events
9 Tactics for Promoting Your Next Event
Nothing is better for establishing your authenticity than being in the same room with the people you need to connect with.
Project Grow
How Your Company Can Use Both Outsourced and In-House Marketing
Recognize knowledge gaps, then use that as a guide.
Podcasts
30 Top Podcasts for Influential Entrepreneurs
Listening to podcasts is the easiest way to learn from the influencers you most respect.
Networking
9 Ways Shy Students Can Become Insanely Well-Connected
Start networking as a student for more opportunities.
Thought Leaders
Why You Shouldn't Always Charge to Speak and Write
Doing the work for exposure is how you command a big fee later.
Self-Publishing
7 Ways Self-Publishing Can Make You 6 Figures
If you've got knowledge to share, publishing your own book can establish you as a thought leader and create new leads as well as a passive-revenue stream.
Websites
19 Experts Explain Why Your Website Isn't Bringing in Customers
There's no shortage of reasons your pages aren't finding their target markets or inspiring visitors to convert.
Leadership
You Can't Do Everything, and If You Try to You'll Do Even Less
Whatever you choose to do, you are by default choosing not to do something else. Getting used to that is part of becoming a leader.
Marketing
The Influential Executive's Guide to Email Marketing
For all the glitz attached to social media, email has remained the more direct and personal way to communicate with your audience.
Influencers
How to Find Your Purpose, Your Audience and Your Voice
Becoming who you need to be can be the result of finding out what the market demands.
Writing a Book
Writing Your First Book Is the First Big Step to Build Your Personal Brand
Get oriented to the task before putting pen to paper through self-assessment, audience targeting and relentless testing. Just like any other product.
Leadership
15 Ways to Lead With Effective Communication
Don't let communication be the handicap in your life and in your business. Good communication is a lifetime pursuit.