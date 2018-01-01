Josh Steimle

Josh Steimle is the author of Chief Marketing Officers at Work, a TEDx speaker and the founder of MWI, a digital marketing agency with offices in the U.S., Asia and Europe. His writing focuses on marketing, influence and personal branding.

Books

6 Books to Help a Busy Entrepreneur Like You Avoid Burnout This Year
Books

6 Books to Help a Busy Entrepreneur Like You Avoid Burnout This Year

The 1911 race to the South Pole. The 1990s war between Sega and Nintendo. And four other books rich in wisdom, in refined, concentrated form.
6 min read
Public Relations

4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage
Public Relations

4 Innovative Ways to Get Media Coverage

Journalists are people, too. Addressing their challenges helps eliminate obstacles to your company's getting PR.
8 min read
Hiring

Gary Vaynerchuk's Personal Videographer Has Some Ideas on How to Hire a Personal Videographer
Hiring

Gary Vaynerchuk's Personal Videographer Has Some Ideas on How to Hire a Personal Videographer

You want to do more than one interview before you hire the person who will film your every waking moment.
5 min read
Events

9 Tactics for Promoting Your Next Event
Events

9 Tactics for Promoting Your Next Event

Nothing is better for establishing your authenticity than being in the same room with the people you need to connect with.
8 min read
Project Grow

How Your Company Can Use Both Outsourced and In-House Marketing
Project Grow

How Your Company Can Use Both Outsourced and In-House Marketing

Recognize knowledge gaps, then use that as a guide.
5 min read
Podcasts

30 Top Podcasts for Influential Entrepreneurs
Podcasts

30 Top Podcasts for Influential Entrepreneurs

Listening to podcasts is the easiest way to learn from the influencers you most respect.
9 min read
Networking

9 Ways Shy Students Can Become Insanely Well-Connected
Networking

9 Ways Shy Students Can Become Insanely Well-Connected

Start networking as a student for more opportunities.
7 min read
Thought Leaders

Why You Shouldn't Always Charge to Speak and Write
Thought Leaders

Why You Shouldn't Always Charge to Speak and Write

Doing the work for exposure is how you command a big fee later.
5 min read
Self-Publishing

7 Ways Self-Publishing Can Make You 6 Figures
Self-Publishing

7 Ways Self-Publishing Can Make You 6 Figures

If you've got knowledge to share, publishing your own book can establish you as a thought leader and create new leads as well as a passive-revenue stream.
5 min read
Websites

19 Experts Explain Why Your Website Isn't Bringing in Customers
Websites

19 Experts Explain Why Your Website Isn't Bringing in Customers

There's no shortage of reasons your pages aren't finding their target markets or inspiring visitors to convert.
11 min read
Leadership

You Can't Do Everything, and If You Try to You'll Do Even Less
Leadership

You Can't Do Everything, and If You Try to You'll Do Even Less

Whatever you choose to do, you are by default choosing not to do something else. Getting used to that is part of becoming a leader.
5 min read
Marketing

The Influential Executive's Guide to Email Marketing
Marketing

The Influential Executive's Guide to Email Marketing

For all the glitz attached to social media, email has remained the more direct and personal way to communicate with your audience.
5 min read
Influencers

How to Find Your Purpose, Your Audience and Your Voice
Influencers

How to Find Your Purpose, Your Audience and Your Voice

Becoming who you need to be can be the result of finding out what the market demands.
8 min read
Writing a Book

Writing Your First Book Is the First Big Step to Build Your Personal Brand
Writing a Book

Writing Your First Book Is the First Big Step to Build Your Personal Brand

Get oriented to the task before putting pen to paper through self-assessment, audience targeting and relentless testing. Just like any other product.
6 min read
Leadership

15 Ways to Lead With Effective Communication
Leadership

15 Ways to Lead With Effective Communication

Don't let communication be the handicap in your life and in your business. Good communication is a lifetime pursuit.
8 min read
