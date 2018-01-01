Pratik Dholakiya

Founder of The 20 Media

Pratik Dholakiya is the founder of The 20 Media, a content-marketing agency specializing in content and data-driven SEO, and PRmention, a digital PR agency.

Get More Done with Less. 3 Ways to Put Team Productivity Into Overdrive
Productivity Tools

Ever heard of the Japanese concept of 'Kanban'? It might really help your business.
5 min read
Don't Make These 4 Blunders When You're Trying to Build Your Audience
Online Marketing

Marketing is often the culprit. Here's how to fix the most common errors, or avoid them altogether.
6 min read
3 Stress-Killing Strategies Business Leaders Can Take
Stress Management

Arguably the most important step in overcoming entrepreneurial stress is simply accepting that anxiety is normal.
7 min read
3 Pragmatic Tips for Startups Making Those Critical Initial Hires
Hiring

One survey found that the third leading cause of failure by startups studied was that they hadn't built the right team from the beginning.
6 min read
Want to Gain Customers' Trust? Try These 4 Communications Tips.
Communication Strategies

In one study, poor communication was the reason behind the failure of a third of all failed projects surveyed.
5 min read
Turn Your 'Passionpreneur' Project into a Money Maker. These 4 Entrepreneurs Did Just That.
Entrepreneurs

Turning something close to your heart into something that makes you money may not be as difficult as you think.
10 min read
Why Crowdfunding Leaves Other Growth Tactics in the Dust
Crowdfunding

The World Bank has predicted that global investment in crowdfunding will hit $93 billion by 2025. What will you do to get in on this trend?
6 min read
5 Things Rock-star Managers Wish They'd Known Earlier
Management

"Wish I'd known sooner" includes the need to avoid micro-management and the need to start networking early.
9 min read
Usher in an 'Entrepreneur Mindset' With These 6 Apps
Apps

Use your phone to jump-start the process to improve your investment skills, use time more productively and sharpen your memory.
5 min read
3 Tips for Dealing With Negative Reviews Like a True Entrepreneur
Online Reviews

It only takes one harsh review to scare off an untold number of potential customers. How you respond will make all the difference.
5 min read
3 Fundamental Areas of Ecommerce You Should Never Skimp on
Ecommerce

With so many options for online customers to choose from, those first impressions that you, as retailer, give them, are everything.
5 min read
4 Tips for Creating an Efficient Marketing Department
Marketing

Sure, as a CEO, you think of yourself as an "idea person." But these days, you also need modern marketing savvy in SEO and mobile.
6 min read
These 4 Planning-Stage Blunders Can Kill Your Ecommerce Bottom Line
Business Planning

Customer service and web security are just two of the "must-do's" you should plan for.
6 min read
4 Lesser-Known Customer-Review Platforms You Need to Know About
customer reviews

Sure, customers can use Yelp and Amazon to review your business. But there are other review sites out there that might work just as well for you.
5 min read
7 Habits of Successful Entrepreneurs That Startup Owners Should Follow
Entrepreneur Lifestyles

Chasing deadlines, crunching numbers and pushing innovation are '"just another day at work" for startup owners. But, what do they do for themselves?
5 min read
