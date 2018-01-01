David Koji

David Koji

Guest Writer
CEO of evolvor

David Koji is CEO of evolvor.com, an online marketing and advertising agency based out of New Jersey, specializing in search engine and content marketing that converts into real results.

5 Ways to Grow Your Business in 2017
Growth Strategies

Help your business take the next step with these 5 tips.
6 min read
Turning a Passion Into a Profitable Career
Passion

First determine your 'why' and then your 'how' will become clear.
5 min read
10 Strategies to Drive More Backlinks
Content Strategy

These actionable tactics and resources will help develop and grow your content strategy.
5 min read
7 Inspiring Documentaries Every Business Owner Must Watch
Movies

What's better on a hot summer night than a cold beer and a cool documentary streaming on the tube?
5 min read
An Inspiring Discussion With Simon Sinek About Learning Your 'Why'
Higher Purpose

You will never figure out "how'' until you are clear on "why."
12 min read
3 Leadership Truths Learned Leading 3 Businesses
Ready for Anything

A boss tells people what to do. A leader inspires them to do it.
5 min read
Mark Schaefer On Igniting Content, Being Heroic and the Future of Marketing
Content Marketing

Being 'BADASS' is pretty much all you need to know to succeed in the internet economy.
5 min read
11 Content Marketing Myths You Need to Stop Believing
Content Marketing

These excuses prohibit your company from maximizing its potential.
6 min read
How Tech Is Becoming an Integral Player in Energy Solutions
Technology Innovation

Analytics are shaping decisions about where and how energy producers tap natural resources and how we can build our greener future.
4 min read
5 Steps to Make Livestreaming Part of Your Content Strategy
Livestream

Live events, immediate and immersive, are an ideal way to connect with millennials and other tech-savvy audiences.
6 min read
5 Marketers on Periscope You Need to Be Following
Social Media Marketing

The live-streaming market is only getting bigger. Here are some of Periscope's new stars to keep your eyes on.
3 min read
4 Web Apps That Dominate Market Share With Simplified Designs
Apps

Remember the most important principle of app design: "Keep it simple, stupid."
6 min read
Welcome to Guest Blogging 101
Guest Blogging

The first step is to produce an amazing piece of writing that stands out from the crowd.
6 min read
3 Reasons Why Content Marketing Is the 'Only Marketing Left'
Content Marketing

Maximize your use of blogs and curated content and be as good as gold.
6 min read
5 Free Apps to Help You Move Your Business to the Cloud
Cloud Computing

Stop spending so much money! Collaborate more! Enjoy working at the beach!
7 min read
