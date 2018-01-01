David Koji is CEO of evolvor.com, an online marketing and advertising agency based out of New Jersey, specializing in search engine and content marketing that converts into real results.
Growth Strategies
5 Ways to Grow Your Business in 2017
Help your business take the next step with these 5 tips.
Passion
Turning a Passion Into a Profitable Career
First determine your 'why' and then your 'how' will become clear.
Content Strategy
10 Strategies to Drive More Backlinks
These actionable tactics and resources will help develop and grow your content strategy.
Movies
7 Inspiring Documentaries Every Business Owner Must Watch
What's better on a hot summer night than a cold beer and a cool documentary streaming on the tube?
Higher Purpose
An Inspiring Discussion With Simon Sinek About Learning Your 'Why'
You will never figure out "how'' until you are clear on "why."
Ready for Anything
3 Leadership Truths Learned Leading 3 Businesses
A boss tells people what to do. A leader inspires them to do it.
Content Marketing
Mark Schaefer On Igniting Content, Being Heroic and the Future of Marketing
Being 'BADASS' is pretty much all you need to know to succeed in the internet economy.
Content Marketing
11 Content Marketing Myths You Need to Stop Believing
These excuses prohibit your company from maximizing its potential.
Technology Innovation
How Tech Is Becoming an Integral Player in Energy Solutions
Analytics are shaping decisions about where and how energy producers tap natural resources and how we can build our greener future.
Livestream
5 Steps to Make Livestreaming Part of Your Content Strategy
Live events, immediate and immersive, are an ideal way to connect with millennials and other tech-savvy audiences.
Social Media Marketing
5 Marketers on Periscope You Need to Be Following
The live-streaming market is only getting bigger. Here are some of Periscope's new stars to keep your eyes on.
Apps
4 Web Apps That Dominate Market Share With Simplified Designs
Remember the most important principle of app design: "Keep it simple, stupid."
Guest Blogging
Welcome to Guest Blogging 101
The first step is to produce an amazing piece of writing that stands out from the crowd.
Content Marketing
3 Reasons Why Content Marketing Is the 'Only Marketing Left'
Maximize your use of blogs and curated content and be as good as gold.
Cloud Computing
5 Free Apps to Help You Move Your Business to the Cloud
Stop spending so much money! Collaborate more! Enjoy working at the beach!