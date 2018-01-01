George Chilton

George Chilton is the Managing Editor of Publicize PR. He spends lots of time writing about education, tech, and startups.

5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup
Marketing

5 Lessons From the Great Pepsi Shakeup

Hitching your advertising to a trendy topic has great potential, both for better and worse.
5 min read
3 Ways to Handle That Media Interview Like a Pro
Media Coverage

3 Ways to Handle That Media Interview Like a Pro

Knowing what you shouldn't say is just as important as knowing what you should say.
5 min read
4 Things Startup Leaders Need to Know About Accelerators
Accelerators

4 Things Startup Leaders Need to Know About Accelerators

Here's what you should consider before, during and after participating in an accelerator program.
7 min read
3 Ways to Turn a Startup's Bad Professional Review Around
Reputation Management

3 Ways to Turn a Startup's Bad Professional Review Around

Bad reviews often arise because a company attempts to run before it can walk. So, if this is you, don't "run" just yet.
5 min read
The Ghost of Vine Will Haunt Social Media Marketers Forever
Social Media Marketing

The Ghost of Vine Will Haunt Social Media Marketers Forever

Great writing, production and ideas will outlast any fleetingly popular social media platform.
6 min read
5 Things Entrepreneurs Should Never Say to Journalists
Media Coverage

5 Things Entrepreneurs Should Never Say to Journalists

'I'll pay you to write' it is an absolute no-no when it comes to talking with a reporter.
7 min read
5 Ways to Not Write a Guest Blog Post
Writing

5 Ways to Not Write a Guest Blog Post

It's hard to get published on top blogs. Here's a guide about what not to do.
9 min read
