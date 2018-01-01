Syed Balkhi

Syed Balkhi

Guest Writer
Entrepreneur, Growth Hacker and Marketer
Syed Balkhi is an entrepreneur and the co-founder of WPBeginnerOptinMonster and WPForms

More From Syed Balkhi

5 Video Marketing Trends You Should Follow in 2019
Video Marketing

5 Video Marketing Trends You Should Follow in 2019

Got your 360-degree marketing video ready to go? What about that virtual reality how-to? Time to get ready for the future.
5 min read
4 Growth Hacks to Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet
Growth Hacking

4 Growth Hacks to Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet

A viral loop, more influencers, a video and a chatbot should all be on your New Year's resolution list.
5 min read
Wish You Were Smarter? Check out These 4 Brain Hacks That Can Help You Get There.
brain hacks

Wish You Were Smarter? Check out These 4 Brain Hacks That Can Help You Get There.

Classical music, salmon for dinner and a technique that TV's 'Sherlock' uses are among the steps you can take towards greater brainpower.
5 min read
How to Upsell Customers This Holiday Season: 3 Tips
upsell

How to Upsell Customers This Holiday Season: 3 Tips

Upselling is an art, and if you want to do it successfully, you have to learn a few new strategies.
5 min read
4 Artificial Intelligence Trends to Watch for in 2019
Artificial Intelligence

4 Artificial Intelligence Trends to Watch for in 2019

Siri and Alexa are going to become a lot more useful to you in the near future.
5 min read
4 Pitfalls of Remote Work (and How to Overcome Them)
Managing Remote Teams

4 Pitfalls of Remote Work (and How to Overcome Them)

Lack of community, miscommunication and distractions are just some of the elements you need to help your remote workers deal with.
5 min read
Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.
Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

If you're stuck in the brainstorming stage, the first step is to focus on two questions: 'Why?' and 'Who?'
5 min read
3 Signs Your Sales Funnel Is Broken (and How to Fix It)
sales funnel

3 Signs Your Sales Funnel Is Broken (and How to Fix It)

A well-thought-out sales funnel can rake in thousands -- even millions -- of dollars in revenue for your business. So, why are you neglecting yours?
5 min read
5 Ways to Help You Boost Your Conversions on Instagram
Instagram

5 Ways to Help You Boost Your Conversions on Instagram

Some 74 percent of millennial Instagram users have made a purchase on the platform. If you're not thinking about conversions for those users, you should be.
5 min read
6 Psychology-Based Tips to Boost Your Sales
Psychology

6 Psychology-Based Tips to Boost Your Sales

What can your business do to get inside the minds of your shoppers and drive sales?
6 min read
6 Tips for Hiring Your First Social Media Manager
Social Media Marketing

6 Tips for Hiring Your First Social Media Manager

Having a strong personal online presence and familiarity with tools like Slack or Trello are early indicators that a candidate may be the one.
6 min read
4 Simple Steps to Boost Your Seasonal SEO Traffic
SEO

4 Simple Steps to Boost Your Seasonal SEO Traffic

Are you adding holiday-themed phrases to your SEO? Those phrases just might bring you a merrier Christmas.
5 min read
5 Tips to Boost Your Ecommerce Sales on Cyber Monday
Project Grow

5 Tips to Boost Your Ecommerce Sales on Cyber Monday

Your goal should be to make your deals too good to resist. Is 50 percent off too high? Probably. But some companies have found it works.
5 min read
4 Unconventional Ways to Better Market to Generation Z
Project Grow

4 Unconventional Ways to Better Market to Generation Z

Gen Z loves micro-influencers, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram. What more do you need to know?
6 min read
Why You're Losing Email Subscribers (and How to Fix That)
Email Marketing

Why You're Losing Email Subscribers (and How to Fix That)

It's totally normal to lose some subscribers. But, caution: You may be annoying or angering your subscribers without realizing it.
6 min read
