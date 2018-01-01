Syed Balkhi

Video Marketing
5 Video Marketing Trends You Should Follow in 2019
Got your 360-degree marketing video ready to go? What about that virtual reality how-to? Time to get ready for the future.
Growth Hacking
4 Growth Hacks to Make 2019 Your Best Year Yet
A viral loop, more influencers, a video and a chatbot should all be on your New Year's resolution list.
brain hacks
Wish You Were Smarter? Check out These 4 Brain Hacks That Can Help You Get There.
Classical music, salmon for dinner and a technique that TV's 'Sherlock' uses are among the steps you can take towards greater brainpower.
upsell
How to Upsell Customers This Holiday Season: 3 Tips
Upselling is an art, and if you want to do it successfully, you have to learn a few new strategies.
Artificial Intelligence
4 Artificial Intelligence Trends to Watch for in 2019
Siri and Alexa are going to become a lot more useful to you in the near future.
Managing Remote Teams
4 Pitfalls of Remote Work (and How to Overcome Them)
Lack of community, miscommunication and distractions are just some of the elements you need to help your remote workers deal with.
Starting a Business
Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.
If you're stuck in the brainstorming stage, the first step is to focus on two questions: 'Why?' and 'Who?'
sales funnel
3 Signs Your Sales Funnel Is Broken (and How to Fix It)
A well-thought-out sales funnel can rake in thousands -- even millions -- of dollars in revenue for your business. So, why are you neglecting yours?
5 Ways to Help You Boost Your Conversions on Instagram
Some 74 percent of millennial Instagram users have made a purchase on the platform. If you're not thinking about conversions for those users, you should be.
Psychology
6 Psychology-Based Tips to Boost Your Sales
What can your business do to get inside the minds of your shoppers and drive sales?
Social Media Marketing
6 Tips for Hiring Your First Social Media Manager
Having a strong personal online presence and familiarity with tools like Slack or Trello are early indicators that a candidate may be the one.
SEO
4 Simple Steps to Boost Your Seasonal SEO Traffic
Are you adding holiday-themed phrases to your SEO? Those phrases just might bring you a merrier Christmas.
Project Grow
5 Tips to Boost Your Ecommerce Sales on Cyber Monday
Your goal should be to make your deals too good to resist. Is 50 percent off too high? Probably. But some companies have found it works.
Project Grow
4 Unconventional Ways to Better Market to Generation Z
Gen Z loves micro-influencers, YouTube, Snapchat and Instagram. What more do you need to know?
Email Marketing
Why You're Losing Email Subscribers (and How to Fix That)
It's totally normal to lose some subscribers. But, caution: You may be annoying or angering your subscribers without realizing it.