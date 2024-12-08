Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

Work It Out: Acer TravelMate P16 14 Acer QuickPanel automatically launches when the camera is activated, so camera and microphone settings can be quickly adjusted.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Acer

This latest TravelMate boasts a stunning 14-inch display with IPS technology.

Thin bezels and a high 82% screen-to-body ratio maximize the screen area giving you a more immersive viewing experiences.

TravelMate P6 14 is powered by new Intel Core Ultra processors, which feature up to 48 TOPS NPU of AI performance, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X on package memory, and a 65 Wh battery, ensuring seamless multitasking and extended productivity.

The device offers ample storage and rapid data transfer to handle heavy workloads. Its silent keyboard supports quiet and comfortable typing and comes with a convenient microphone mute key.

Source: Acer

Acer QuickPanel automatically launches when the camera is activated, so camera and microphone settings can be quickly adjusted.

Its AI-boosted features like Portrait Refinement, Gentle Lighting, and Super Sharp features can subtly smoothen appearance, and improve lighting, color contrast, and resolution while maintaining a natural look to help you look your best in video calls.

Source: Acer

The new TravelMate is durable and can withstand the rigors of life on the road. It provides the latest wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7 with speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps and integrated Bluetooth 5.4.

TravelMate P16 14 rounds out with a USB 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1 and two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, which support a wide range of peripherals, monitors and devices.

Related: Be Iconic: Acer Iconia X12
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Most Popular

See all
Side Hustle

'I Just Hustled': She Earned More Than $300,000 Wrapping Gifts Last Year — and It All Started With a Side Hustle

When Michelle Hensley lost her husband to cancer, she needed to figure out how to earn an income for her family.

By Amanda Breen
Side Hustle

More Than 75% of Americans Have Side Hustles During the Holidays — Here Are the Most Popular Gigs This Season

Many people expect retail prices to climb, and they're getting creative to save their wallets.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

Follow The Leader: Salama Mohamed, Founder, Peacefull

The Emirati entrepreneur and social media influencer gets candid on how she came to launch UAE-grown skincare brand Peacefull and what she considers her biggest milestone (yet).

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Franchise

From Boxing to Pilates to Personal Training — Explore the Top 15 Fitness Franchises of 2024

Flex your franchise muscle and discover today's powerhouse fitness franchises, where sweat meets success in every rep.

By Clarissa Buch Zilberman
Starting a Business

How to Start an Event Planning Business: Your Comprehensive Guide

Not sure how to become an event planner? Use this step-by-step guide to launch your event planning business from scratch.

By Laura Tiffany
Business Ideas

63 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2024

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2024.

By Eve Gumpel