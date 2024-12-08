Acer QuickPanel automatically launches when the camera is activated, so camera and microphone settings can be quickly adjusted.

This latest TravelMate boasts a stunning 14-inch display with IPS technology.

Thin bezels and a high 82% screen-to-body ratio maximize the screen area giving you a more immersive viewing experiences.

TravelMate P6 14 is powered by new Intel Core Ultra processors, which feature up to 48 TOPS NPU of AI performance, up to 32 GB LPDDR5X on package memory, and a 65 Wh battery, ensuring seamless multitasking and extended productivity.

The device offers ample storage and rapid data transfer to handle heavy workloads. Its silent keyboard supports quiet and comfortable typing and comes with a convenient microphone mute key.

Acer QuickPanel automatically launches when the camera is activated, so camera and microphone settings can be quickly adjusted.

Its AI-boosted features like Portrait Refinement, Gentle Lighting, and Super Sharp features can subtly smoothen appearance, and improve lighting, color contrast, and resolution while maintaining a natural look to help you look your best in video calls.

The new TravelMate is durable and can withstand the rigors of life on the road. It provides the latest wireless connectivity, including Wi-Fi 7 with speeds of up to 5.8 Gbps and integrated Bluetooth 5.4.

TravelMate P16 14 rounds out with a USB 4 Type-C, HDMI 2.1 and two USB 3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, which support a wide range of peripherals, monitors and devices.

