Get All Access for $5/mo

Go Big or Go Home: Canon imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 The 36-inch printer is ideal for printing large volumes of CAD drawings at a speed of 4 A1 pages per minute, the highest printing speed in the imagePROGRAF series.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canon

The imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 is again redefining large-format printing with increased speed and precision in sectors such as architecture, engineering, and construction.

The 36-inch printer is ideal for printing large volumes of CAD drawings at a speed of 4 A1 pages per minute, the highest printing speed in the imagePROGRAF series.

Productivity is further enhanced with a new and improved, easy paper loading process and a Top Delivery Tray (TDT) that stacks up to 100 CAD drawings of various sizes, or up to 10 posters, for continuous printing.

Source: Canon

The dual roll input allows you to reduce the frequency of media loading, making it possible to switch between two sizes of media automatically for different size printouts, which is ideal for complex CAD applications.

Production time is further maximized by faster paper loading and unique hot-swap ink tanks that can be replaced during operation for uninterrupted printing.

TZ-32000 offers encrypted communications and secure PIN code printing with advanced authentication and secure hard drive erasure to ensure safeguarding of data.

Whether your business is big or small, TZ-32000 makes large scale printing easier. 

Related: Work It Out: Canon imageFORMULA DR-S250N
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Most Popular

See all
By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

From Side Gig to 6-Figure Success — How I Built a Thriving Home-Based Business as a Busy Family Man

I've made over $17,000,000 for clients worldwide and brought in multiple six figures for myself, all while barely leaving my kitchen.

By Svetoslav Dimitrov
Marketing

Five Things A Marketing Manager Needs To Operate To The Best Of Their Capabilities

As a marketing manager, achieving success in your role requires a combination of both tangible resources and intangible qualities.

By Megan Paul
By Erin Davis
Leadership

How to Turn Self-Doubt Into Success and Build Your Confidence in 3 Steps

Confidence may seem like something you either have or you don't. But that's not true — you can build it. Here's how.

By Aytekin Tank
Leadership

His Online Community College Offers Classes from Ivy League Professors — And It's Free For 86% of Students

Tade Oyerinde started Campus because he believed Americans deserve low-cost, high-quality options for getting a college education. Tuition is $7,200 a year — less than a Pell Grant — and all students are given a laptop and a career coach.

By Kristen Bayrakdarian