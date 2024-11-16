The 36-inch printer is ideal for printing large volumes of CAD drawings at a speed of 4 A1 pages per minute, the highest printing speed in the imagePROGRAF series.

The imagePROGRAF TZ-32000 is again redefining large-format printing with increased speed and precision in sectors such as architecture, engineering, and construction.

The 36-inch printer is ideal for printing large volumes of CAD drawings at a speed of 4 A1 pages per minute, the highest printing speed in the imagePROGRAF series.

Productivity is further enhanced with a new and improved, easy paper loading process and a Top Delivery Tray (TDT) that stacks up to 100 CAD drawings of various sizes, or up to 10 posters, for continuous printing.

The dual roll input allows you to reduce the frequency of media loading, making it possible to switch between two sizes of media automatically for different size printouts, which is ideal for complex CAD applications.

Production time is further maximized by faster paper loading and unique hot-swap ink tanks that can be replaced during operation for uninterrupted printing.

TZ-32000 offers encrypted communications and secure PIN code printing with advanced authentication and secure hard drive erasure to ensure safeguarding of data.

Whether your business is big or small, TZ-32000 makes large scale printing easier.

