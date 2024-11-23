Along with its 10,000 mAh battery capacity and quick-charging capability, the Iconia X12 is a trendy and convenient device.

The new Acer Iconia X12 features a 12.6-inch AMOLED display with a fast 60 Hz refresh rate and 400 nits brightness.

The Acer Iconia X12 is also equipped with quad stereo speakers for rich, immersive audio, a 8 MP front camera and a 13 MP rear camera with flash and autofocus for enhanced video calling and image capture.

It runs on Android 14 and is powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, built on a 6 nm chip for fast display, smooth streaming, and reliable connectivity.

The device sports a durable aluminum alloy chassis, weighing just 600 g and 6.7 mm thick.

Source: Acer

With 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM, up to 256 GB UFS storage, and a microSD slot of up to 1 TB, the Iconia X12 maintains offers plenty of memory space for storing files and data.

It also supports Wi-Fi 5, GPS, Bluetooth 5.2, and USB Type-C for reliable connectivity.

There's a host of compatible accessories available, including an option for an aluminum stylus pen and portfolio case with a stylus slot.

