The market plunge over the last few days has wiped out trillions, affecting the bankrolls of the world's richest people.

Billionaires across the board have all taken huge losses — except for one investor known for his ability to see around corners. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, the Oracle of Omaha, didn't lose less than most — he's the only one in the top ten of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index who added to his massive fortune.

Buffett is up $11.5 billion, thanks to his move to sell Apple shares and bolster his cash reserve, reports LinkedIn News, making him the fourth richest man in the world.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, meanwhile, lost $24.5 billion, while Tesla CEO Elon Musk lost $135 billion. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is down $42.6 billion. This is due to their net worth being tied to their company's stock — all of which have dropped in recent days, reports CNBC.

The Bloomberg Billionaires Index ranks the net worth of the world's richest people at the close of every trading day in New York. Here's a breakdown of how the top 10 billionaires are doing:

1. Elon Musk, chief executive of Tesla and SpaceX, owner of xAI

Total net worth: $298B

Year to Date Change: -$135B

2. Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon

Total net worth: $196B

Year to Date Change: -$42.6B

3. Mark Zuckerberg, co-founder and chief executive of Meta

Total net worth: $183B

Year to Date Change: -$24.5B

4. Warren Buffett, chairman and largest shareholder of Berkshire Hathaway

Total net worth: $154B

Year to Date Change: +$11.5B

5. Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton

Total net worth: $150B

Year to Date Change: -$26.2B

6. Bill Gates, co-founder of Microsoft

Total net worth: $149B

Year to Date Change: -$9.45B

7. Larry Ellison, founder and largest shareholder of Oracle

Total net worth: $147B

Year to Date Change: -$44.9B

8. Larry Page, co-founder of Alphabet

Total net worth: $134B

Year to Date Change: -$34.7B

9. Steve Ballmer, former CEO of Microsoft, owner of the L.A. Clippers

Total net worth: $126B

Year to Date Change: -$20.4B

10. Sergey Brin, co-founder of Alphabet