Tamara Clarke

Technology
Capture This: GoPro HERO7 Black
HERO7 Black is a small way to make big impact, while on-the-go.
Technology
Triple Threat: Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Together, the trio of lenses supports a wide range of focal lengths similar to professional cameras.
Technology
Power Up: Belkin Boost Up Wireless Charging Stand
Get ready for blazing fast wireless charging with the BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging Stand 10W.
Technology
Take A Scroll: Logitech
MX ERGO, Logitech's most advanced trackball, combines the features of mice and touchpads to give you the best navigational experience possible.
Technology
Panasonic GSE040 Garment Steamer Gives You Control Over Your Professional Attire
Dressing for success just got easier with Panasonic's GSE040 Garment Steamer.
Photography
Capture It All: Panasonic LUMIX DMC-TZ220
It also enables stunning macro shots as close as 3 cm.
Smartphones
Work Hard, Play Hard: Samsung Galaxy Note 9
If you depend on your phone all day, the new Galaxy Note 9 might be right for you.
Smartphones
Locked And Loaded: BlackBerry KEY2
The new BlackBerry KEY2 brings together iconic BlackBerry features with new experiences that include a dual-rear camera, a more intelligent keyboard, and improved privacy controls.
Technology
All About That Bass: Sony EXTRA BASS Wireless Speakers
With portability, durability and EXTRA BASS sound, these speakers provide the ultimate listening experience.
Technology
Picture Perfect: Sony RX100 VI
The RX100 VI can also shoot at up to 24 fps at full resolution with continuous AF/AE tracking.
Technology
Game On: Logitech Expands Its Gaming Gear With The G512 Keyboard
The mechanical gaming keyboard is available in Carbon Black, and it's the gear you want to get your game on.
Technology
Huddle Up: Enjoy Studio Quality Conversations With Logitech Rally
Logitech Rally is a premium, modular conference cam that delivers studio quality video, clear audio, and automated video conferencing.
Technology
Style On Cue: LG's New Q Stylus Smartphone
LG Q Stylus is a midrange smartphone packing premium features.
Technology
Sound Off: Jabra Elite And Elite Active 65T
Building on the success of the Elite Sport earbuds, Jabra has unveiled two new products for your next upgrade.
Technology
Powered Up: The LG SK10Y Sound Bar
LG has partnered with Meridian Audio to tune the new LG SK10Y Sound Bar.