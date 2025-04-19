Store It: WD Red Pro Backed by a 5-year limited warranty, WD Red Pro drives offer world-class support for reliable NAS storage.

WD Red Pro drives deliver the performance, scalability and dependability your business requires to store, share and collaborate on large amounts of data in multi-bay RAID-optimized NAS systems.

The drives are engineered to handle high-intensity workloads in 24×7 multi-user commercial and enterprise NAS environments.

WD Red Pro offers flexible storage capacity with 22TB, 24TB and 26TB hard drives featuring Western Digital's proprietary OptiNAND technology, which leverages integrated iNAND embedded flash to perform key housekeeping functions, freeing up more capacity and improving overall performance.

Equipped with Rotation Vibration (RV) sensors, they counteract excessive vibrations to maintain performance, while multi-axis shock sensors and dynamic fly height technology provide added protection.

Featuring Western Digital's OptiNAND technology, they optimize capacity and performance.

