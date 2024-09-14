Get All Access for $5/mo

By Tamara Clarke

Sony

The Sony ULT Field 7 speaker is designed for durability and delivering powerful sound on-the-go.

Built to withstand the elements, the speaker is IP67 rated, making it water, dust, shock, and rust-proof.

Compact yet mighty, the ULT Field 7 boasts Sony's signature audio technology for rich, bass-boosted sound.

Source: Sony

With a battery life of up to 30 hours and three hours of playing time with just ten minutes of charging, this speaker is perfect for long trips and extended gatherings.

ULT Field 7 features a compact design and a multiway strap, making it easy to carry and attach to backpacks or bikes.

This blend of portability and durability makes it an ideal choice for an active lifestyle.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

