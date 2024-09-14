With a battery life of up to 30 hours and three hours of playing time with just ten minutes of charging, this speaker is perfect for long trips and extended gatherings.

The Sony ULT Field 7 speaker is designed for durability and delivering powerful sound on-the-go.

Built to withstand the elements, the speaker is IP67 rated, making it water, dust, shock, and rust-proof.

Compact yet mighty, the ULT Field 7 boasts Sony's signature audio technology for rich, bass-boosted sound.

ULT Field 7 features a compact design and a multiway strap, making it easy to carry and attach to backpacks or bikes.

This blend of portability and durability makes it an ideal choice for an active lifestyle.

