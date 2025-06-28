Listen up: Sony WH-1000XM Headphones The headphones allow you to listen and charge all at once.

By Tamara Clarke

Sony is back with premium upgrades to its WH-1000XM wireless noise cancelling headphones.

With processor speeds seven times faster than its predecessor, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN3 fine-tunes 12 microphones in real time, delivering a dramatic leap in noise cancelling and sound quality.

The precise detection of the twelve optimally placed microphones allow the noise cancellation to adapt more precisely to fit you and your environment.

Whether you are looking to block out noise on a busy commute or stay focused in the office, your sound experience will be seamless and powerful.

The iconic design of the WH-1000X series has been taken to the next level with an elegant, soft fit wider headband infused with vegan leather ensuring a pressure-free fit.

Plus, the asymmetrical headband design makes it easy to identify the left and right side with just a glance.

The earpads are designed for all-day wear thanks to stretchable material that provides a secure yet gentle fit to reduce pressure whilst blocking external noise.

The headphones allow you to listen and charge all at once. Simply plug in the USB charging cable and keep listening to your favorite tunes.

On the go? Even quicker charging is possible, with three minutes giving you up to three hours of charge.

