Work It Out: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ 4% lighter than its predecessor, Galaxy Tab S10 FE is even easier to carry around, offering hassle-free storage and mobility.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy Samsung

Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ provides a fun, immersive viewing experience for work, entertainment, day-to-day tasks and everything in between.

Its 13.1-inch display is almost 12% larger than the previous FE+. The tablet renders smooth visuals enabled by a 90Hz refresh rate and new levels of visibility up to 800 nits HBM.
A newly upgraded 13MP high resolution rear camera produces clear and vivid photos. Now more than 4% lighter than its predecessor, Galaxy Tab S10 FE is even easier to carry around, offering hassle-free storage and mobility at home, on campus, in the workplace and elsewhere with its slim design.
Engineered for resilience and durability to withstand the elements, the FE Series also comes with the same IP68 rating as the newest Galaxy Tab S10 Series.
Samsung's intelligent features empower you to get more done with ease, while a slimmer design helps you to be creative and productive on the go.
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

