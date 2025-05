By Tamara Clarke May 11, 2025

The AM-M5500 has a smaller environmental footprint than traditional laser printers.

Epson AM-M5500 A3 Mono is the ideal mid-volume multifunction printer for your small to medium size business.

Designed for efficiency, it features diagonally arranged printheads that shorten the paper path, ensuring high productivity with a printing speed of 55 pages per minute.

Despite its robust capabilities, it's also compact enough for desktop use.

