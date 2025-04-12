With a single charge, the device can support up to 13.5 hours of online video streaming, 7.2 hours of gaming, 16.7 hours of social media browsing, and 40 hours of music streaming, making it ideal for work and entertainment.

The HONOR Pad V9 boasts a stunning 144Hz HONOR Eye Comfort Display, AI Efficiency Productivity features, and an ultra-thin design with a powerful, large battery.

With its 11.5-inch LCD display, 2.8K resolution 4 and an impressive 88% screen-to-body ratio, you can comfortably multitask. HONOR Pad V9 runs the latest MagicOS 9.0

Based on Android 15, which comes with a range of AI productive features, delivering a more intelligent and user-friendly experience for users.

For example, the HONOR Notes enhances productivity with features such as Formula Recognition, Handwriting Beautification, and Voice-to-Text capabilities. The device has a robust 10100mAh battery that ensures prolonged usage without frequent recharging.

Furthermore, the included 35W wired charger offers a fast recharge option, allowing you to quickly restore the device to usable levels within minutes. The HONOR Pad V9 seamlessly combines style and durability.

In addition to its sophisticated double-ring design surrounding the back camera, this tablet features the industry-first NIL Nano-topography process on its cover, keeping the display surface clean by resisting dirt, fingerprints, and smudges. It boasts a slim, unibody design features that is both lightweight at 475g and ultra-thin at 6.1mm.