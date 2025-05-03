The camera is designed to streamline the content creation process, especially while shooting solo.

PowerShot V1 is a 4K compact camera packed with intuitive features for content creators.

It comes with an integrated ultra-wide lens for easy selfie shots, a large sensor for natural subject separation, and high-quality audio for crystal-clear sound.

It also offers intelligent autofocus and advanced stabilization technology for shake-free footage, making it perfect for vlogging on the move.

It supports 4K 60p, ensuring high-resolution motion capture, and Full HD 120p for smooth slow-motion footage.

The PowerShot V1 also features a built-in microphone with noise reduction, delivering crisp audio even in busy settings.

For enhanced quality, you can connect an external microphone and monitor audio levels in real time via the headphone jack.

Plus, it supports Wi-Fi and USB connectivity for fast file transfers. The PowerShot V1 weighs just 374g and it fits in your pocket – ideal for creating on the go.

