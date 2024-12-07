Weighing in at just 158g, Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, small enough to fit in your hand or carry in your back pocket and it's packed with premium Kindle features.

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest yet, with 25% faster page turns making scrolling snappy and responsive.

Its display uses an oxide thin-film transistor, which gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle Paperwhite, so text and images pop off the screen.

A larger, 7-inch display is a first for Kindle Paperwhite without compromising size or adding bulk.

It has a 300 ppi, glare-free display with 25% faster page turns, higher contrast ratio, and a front light that is 25% brighter at max setting.

It comes in a fun and fresh new Matcha color, offers up to three months of battery life from a single charge, and has 16 GB of storage for holding thousands of books— all of which make it the ideal device for reading anywhere the day takes you.

If you want to up the ante, there's a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which comes with 32 GB of storage, optional wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light.

