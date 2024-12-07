Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Amazon

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite is the fastest yet, with 25% faster page turns making scrolling snappy and responsive.

Its display uses an oxide thin-film transistor, which gives it the highest contrast ratio of any Kindle Paperwhite, so text and images pop off the screen.

A larger, 7-inch display is a first for Kindle Paperwhite without compromising size or adding bulk.

Source: Amazon

Weighing in at just 158g, Kindle Paperwhite is waterproof, small enough to fit in your hand or carry in your back pocket and it's packed with premium Kindle features.

It has a 300 ppi, glare-free display with 25% faster page turns, higher contrast ratio, and a front light that is 25% brighter at max setting.

Source: Amazon

It comes in a fun and fresh new Matcha color, offers up to three months of battery life from a single charge, and has 16 GB of storage for holding thousands of books— all of which make it the ideal device for reading anywhere the day takes you.

If you want to up the ante, there's a Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition, which comes with 32 GB of storage, optional wireless charging, and auto-adjusting front light.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

