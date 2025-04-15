UAE-Based Vocalize Opens Doors for UAE Students to Gain International Recognition in Debate

"For the first time ever, passionate debaters in the UAE have a unique opportunity to earn recognition from the ultimate authority on speech and debate."

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Vocalize, a UAE-based competitive debate training provider, has partnered with the National Speech and Debate Association (NSDA), the US national authority on speech and debate.

Through this partnership, Vocalize will be the exclusive provider of NSDA membership in the UAE, enabling students to earn credibility and recognition from this organization all whilst training in Dubai.

This partnership offers students aged 13 and above the opportunity to become NSDA UAE members and earn points for every debate activity, including classroom sessions. As students accumulate points, they can earn badges from the NSDA Honor Society, recognizing their dedication to the art of debate. Members will also gain access to world-class resources and US-based tournaments, along with the exclusive chance to join the NSDA UAE team representing the region at the annual national tournament —the world's largest academic tournament, drawing approximately 7,000 students each year.

Bhavani, Head of NSDA and Vocalize Partnership, commented, "For the first time ever, passionate debaters in the UAE have a unique opportunity to earn recognition from the ultimate authority on speech and debate. NSDA's recognition is widely valued by universities, helping students showcase not just their skills but also their commitment and dedication."

Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association, commented, "We are incredibly excited about our new partnership with Vocalize and the creation of NSDA programming in the UAE. The NSDA is committed to honoring students throughout the world for their participation in speech and debate activities. We believe that our two organizations can create tremendous opportunities for students in the UAE. There is no greater skill than the ability to use one's own words and ability to listen to have meaningful dialogue. We believe our partnership will help in connecting, supporting, and inspiring our next generation of leaders."





Scott Wunn, Executive Director of the National Speech & Debate Association.