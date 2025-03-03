You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Jamie Simpson, originally from Australia, completed her Master's Degree [in International Business and Hospitality Management] at Oxford Brooks [United Kingdom] before entering the industry. She is a highly experienced hospitality professional, with over 20 years in the luxury hotel space, working in multiple hotel groups including Hyatt and Intercontinental Hotels in India, Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Oman and the UAE. She is currently the General Manager of Jumeirah Mina Al Salam.

Before joining Jumeirah, she was a General Manager with the IHG Hotel Group in Oman. Simpson is a dynamic international hotelier specializing in operations, protocols, and logistics. She aims to always inspire and lead successful teams that are focused on delivering service excellence on time and on budget. An expert on setting up frameworks for quality, standards, and procedures to ensure consistent delivery. She was featured in Hotelier Middle East's "Top 25 Power Women in Hospitality 2020" and in Hotel and Catering News Middle East's "Top 40 Hospitality Heavyweights 2023" which is a true testament to her pioneering role in the hospitality industry.

She was awarded by Hotelier Middle East as the General Manager of the Year 2022 – High End Category and listed on the Hotelier GM Power List 2022. She also led the team at Mina Al Salam to be chosen by Hotelier Middle East as the Hotel Team of the Year – High End Category 2023. Most recently she won the GM of the Year, UAE at the Hotelier Middle East Awards last May 2024. Simpson is a mother, a wife, a colleague, and a true hotelier at heart.