50 Visionary Women: Jamie Simpson, General Manager, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam Simpson is a dynamic international hotelier specializing in operations, protocols, and logistics.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image credit: Jumeirah Mina Al Salam
Jamie Simpson, General Manager, Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

This article is a part of Entrepreneur Middle East's Special Edition: 50 Visionary Women

Jamie Simpson, originally from Australia, completed her Master's Degree [in International Business and Hospitality Management] at Oxford Brooks [United Kingdom] before entering the industry. She is a highly experienced hospitality professional, with over 20 years in the luxury hotel space, working in multiple hotel groups including Hyatt and Intercontinental Hotels in India, Japan, China, Thailand, Australia, New Zealand, Oman and the UAE. She is currently the General Manager of Jumeirah Mina Al Salam.

Before joining Jumeirah, she was a General Manager with the IHG Hotel Group in Oman. Simpson is a dynamic international hotelier specializing in operations, protocols, and logistics. She aims to always inspire and lead successful teams that are focused on delivering service excellence on time and on budget. An expert on setting up frameworks for quality, standards, and procedures to ensure consistent delivery. She was featured in Hotelier Middle East's "Top 25 Power Women in Hospitality 2020" and in Hotel and Catering News Middle East's "Top 40 Hospitality Heavyweights 2023" which is a true testament to her pioneering role in the hospitality industry.

She was awarded by Hotelier Middle East as the General Manager of the Year 2022 – High End Category and listed on the Hotelier GM Power List 2022. She also led the team at Mina Al Salam to be chosen by Hotelier Middle East as the Hotel Team of the Year – High End Category 2023. Most recently she won the GM of the Year, UAE at the Hotelier Middle East Awards last May 2024. Simpson is a mother, a wife, a colleague, and a true hotelier at heart.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Business Ideas

Want to Build Your Business Faster? This Neuroscientist Has a Strategy: You Must "Learn in Public"

It's a great way to get early feedback, increase your creativity, and build your network.

By Anne-Laure Le Cunff
Growing a Business

5 Powerful SEO Strategies for Small Businesses in 2025

Get ready to learn how to optimize your digital presence and turn search engines into powerful allies in your business journey.

By Georgi Todorov
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

The Acceleration Of Generative Artificial Intelligence And The Role Of Government In Advancing Their Economies And Empowering Their Citizens

Given the endless range of uses and applications for GenAI, it has the potential to significantly further transform countries, industries, and future financial prosperity.

By Natalia Sycheva
News and Trends

Public and Private Sector in the UAE to Get at least 12 Public Holidays in 2025

Next break expected at end of Ramadan in March.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff