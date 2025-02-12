UAE Among Top 10 Countries with Most AI Companies Per Million Population, Global AI Competitiveness Index Reveals Highlighting its growing prominence in AI enterprise density, the UAE stands alongside innovation hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The UAE has been ranled among the top 10 countries with the most AI companies per million population, as revealed in the Global AI Competitiveness Index by the International Finance Forum (IFF) and Deep Knowledge Group.

The report analyzed over 55,000 AI companies worldwide to evaluate the density, financing, and development of AI enterprises globally.

Highlighting its growing prominence in AI enterprise density, the UAE stands alongside innovation hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.

Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group, said, "The UAE's ranking among the top 10 countries for AI companies per capita demonstrates how targeted investments are creating an ecosystem where AI innovation thrives. This is a blueprint for how nations can transform strategic vision into measurable impact."

The UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to AI at the highest levels. In 2017, the UAE became the first nation to appoint an AI Minister. The government's AI Strategy 2031 aims to contribute AED335 billion (USD$ 91 billion) to GDP by 2031 and reduce operational costs by 50% through AI innovation.

The UAE has also established the AED10 billion (USD$2.7 billion) Dubai Future Accelerator Fund to support AI innovation projects.

To support its AI ambitions, the UAE is rapidly building a talent pipeline. Key initiatives include the Golden Visa program, offering 10-year residency to AI professionals, and the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first dedicated AI research university. Partnerships with top global universities have further enhanced the UAE's AI research capabilities, supported by high-value scholarships and advanced research funding. As a result, the UAE boasts an annual AI talent growth rate of 30%.

The UAE's digital infrastructure underpins its leadership in AI innovation. With over 90% 5G network coverage, 97.1% internet penetration, and the largest data center cluster in the Middle East, the nation provides an unparalleled environment for AI companies to thrive.

Abu Dhabi-based G42 is a shining example of the UAE's AI prowess. Specializing in healthcare, finance, and smart city solutions, G42 has become a global leader in AI innovation. In 2024, Microsoft invested USD 1.5 billion into the company, forming a partnership to establish AI research institutes in Abu Dhabi to develop "responsible" AI.

G42 also introduced Jais, an open-source Arabic AI language model with 30 billion parameters. Trained on extensive Arabic data and English computer code, Jais highlights G42's contributions to advancing AI in the region. Currently valued at over USD$ 10 billion, G42 embodies the UAE's vision of becoming a global AI hub.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business News

How to Humanize AI Content: 3 Strategies for Authentic Engagement

Want to know why human-generated content gets 5.4 times more traffic than AI-generated material? Learn the game-changing strategies that can make your AI content feel more authentic and engaging.

By Ben Angel
Growth Strategies

24 Hours to Greatness: Our Exclusive "Legends of Entrepreneurship" Awards Gala Dinner with Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson Delivering a Keynote is Tomorrow

The black-tie event, organized by Entrepreneur Middle East, will see some of the region's most successful ever entrepreneurs celebrated for their achievements.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Starting a Business

From Side Hustle to Success: How Greet Agency Founder Julia Grit Built a Thriving Events Business in Dubai

UAE-based entrepreneur Julia Grit on providing unmatched quality in the ever-competitive event management.

By Tamara Pupic
Business News

'Probably Died Waiting for You to Do Your Lesson': Duolingo Says Its Mascot, Duo the Owl, Is Dead

The language app posted the news on social media Tuesday.

By Erin Davis
Entrepreneurs

Applications Now Open For Zayed Sustainability Prize's 2026 Cycle

In 2024, the Zayed Sustainability Prize received 5,980 submissions from 156 countries.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff