The UAE has been ranled among the top 10 countries with the most AI companies per million population, as revealed in the Global AI Competitiveness Index by the International Finance Forum (IFF) and Deep Knowledge Group.

The report analyzed over 55,000 AI companies worldwide to evaluate the density, financing, and development of AI enterprises globally.



Highlighting its growing prominence in AI enterprise density, the UAE stands alongside innovation hubs such as Singapore and Hong Kong.



Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group, said, "The UAE's ranking among the top 10 countries for AI companies per capita demonstrates how targeted investments are creating an ecosystem where AI innovation thrives. This is a blueprint for how nations can transform strategic vision into measurable impact."



The UAE has consistently demonstrated its commitment to AI at the highest levels. In 2017, the UAE became the first nation to appoint an AI Minister. The government's AI Strategy 2031 aims to contribute AED335 billion (USD$ 91 billion) to GDP by 2031 and reduce operational costs by 50% through AI innovation.



The UAE has also established the AED10 billion (USD$2.7 billion) Dubai Future Accelerator Fund to support AI innovation projects.



To support its AI ambitions, the UAE is rapidly building a talent pipeline. Key initiatives include the Golden Visa program, offering 10-year residency to AI professionals, and the establishment of the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence (MBZUAI), the world's first dedicated AI research university. Partnerships with top global universities have further enhanced the UAE's AI research capabilities, supported by high-value scholarships and advanced research funding. As a result, the UAE boasts an annual AI talent growth rate of 30%.



The UAE's digital infrastructure underpins its leadership in AI innovation. With over 90% 5G network coverage, 97.1% internet penetration, and the largest data center cluster in the Middle East, the nation provides an unparalleled environment for AI companies to thrive.



Abu Dhabi-based G42 is a shining example of the UAE's AI prowess. Specializing in healthcare, finance, and smart city solutions, G42 has become a global leader in AI innovation. In 2024, Microsoft invested USD 1.5 billion into the company, forming a partnership to establish AI research institutes in Abu Dhabi to develop "responsible" AI.



G42 also introduced Jais, an open-source Arabic AI language model with 30 billion parameters. Trained on extensive Arabic data and English computer code, Jais highlights G42's contributions to advancing AI in the region. Currently valued at over USD$ 10 billion, G42 embodies the UAE's vision of becoming a global AI hub.