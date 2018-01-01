Joe Keohane

Luxury Cars
After Having a 'Hell of a Year,' This Entrepreneur Rewarded Himself With the Car He Wanted, Not the Car He Needed
'Anyone who says money can't buy happiness has clearly never driven my car,' says Steven Sashen, CEO and co-founder of Xero Shoes.
Ready for Anything
His Company Is Growing 300 Percent a Year -- Because He Took Jobs He Wasn't Fully Prepared For
If you're willing, agile, attuned to the market and ready to learn, there's never a wrong time to change your business plan.
Project Grow
Picture Perfect: After Finding Success, This Founder Shares Why She Splurged on an Iconic Photo of Faye Dunaway
The founder of beauty brand Rodial explains why a famous picture of the actress inspired her on her entrepreneurial journey.
Entrepreneurs
Why Rapper-Turned-Entrepreneur T.I. Says a Hustler Needs to Be Patient
The Atlanta rap star is now into everything from TV to real estate -- and learning important lessons along the way.
Employees
How This Entrepreneur Repaid His Most Valuable Employee: His Mom
An entrepreneur's mom worked for him for years -- without a salary. When he finally made it, he wanted to give her something she'd love.
Ready for Anything
This Entrepreneur Shares How He Sold the Product That Everyone Said Was Impossible
When Eric Korman told everyone he wanted to sell perfume online, everyone thought he was crazy. He ended up proving them wrong.
Entrepreneurs
How This Company Went From $10,000 in the Bank to a Baby-Care Empire Sold in 30,000 Stores
Fridababy became a baby-care juggernaut by first importing products to the U.S. that new mothers didn't know they needed.
Ready for Anything
How This Entrepreneur Turned a Lowbrow Product Into a Luxurious One
After setting aside his music career, Sean Dowdell wanted to start his own tattoo parlor, but he needed to find a way to make a traditionally lowbrow product appeal to a high-end, but still edgy, audience.
Entrepreneurs
This Entrepreneur's First Gift to Himself: a Huge House on the Shore
Check out a family home two and a half decades in the making.
Entrepreneurs
The Director Behind the Ocean Eleven's Franchise Shares How His Storytelling Skills Helped Build His Liquor Startup
Hollywood director Steven Soderbergh is trying to turn an obscure Bolivian spirit into a hot company.
Turnaround Strategies
How One of America's Most Beloved Toy Makers Rebounded From Near Death
Wham-O created the Frisbee, Slip 'N Slide and more. Then it fell into disrepair -- until a new leader came along.
Communication Strategies
How Transparent Is Too Transparent?
After losing the company's most important client, a founder explains how he broke the bad news to his team -- and what happened next.
Project Grow
Actor Terry Crews Talks About the Exhilarating Terror of Entrepreneurship
What Terry Crews -- former NFL player, artist, actor, author and now celebrated furniture designer -- has learned about taking chances, harnessing creativity and barreling ahead.
Ready for Anything
How to Win in a Ruthless Industry? Try Being Nice.
When an entrepreneur entered a vicious, grueling industry, she approached it differently than her competitors.
Ready for Anything
This Entrepreneur Explains How He Survived 150 Rejections From Investors
When funding fell apart for Sam Sisakhti, he embarked on 18 months of brutal rejections and learned invaluable lessons about himself, his business and the nature of entrepreneurship.