Get Mobile: Honor 90 Lite 5G

Measuring just 7.48mm thin and 179g in weight, HONOR 90 Lite 5G is a compact device that fits easily into your pocket or bag.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

HONOR's N Series expands with the addition of HONOR 90 Lite 5G, a stylish all-round smartphone boasting an incredible camera system, immersive display, and a range of smart features powered by MagicOS 7.1.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G features a 100MP main camera, a 5MP wide and depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera that enables you to capture clear, vivid images.

The device features a 6.7-inch HONOR fullview display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%. Under the hood, there's 8GB in memory and 256GB of storage, which can hold up to 57,808 pictures, 22,322 songs, or 892 HD videos.

Source: Honor

Measuring just 7.48mm thin and 179g in weight, HONOR 90 Lite 5G is a compact device that fits easily into your pocket or bag.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G is available in three bold colors –cyan lake, titanium silver, and midnight black- all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.

Related: Flip Out: Honor Magic Vs