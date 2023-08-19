Get Mobile: Honor 90 Lite 5G Measuring just 7.48mm thin and 179g in weight, HONOR 90 Lite 5G is a compact device that fits easily into your pocket or bag.

By Tamara Clarke

HONOR's N Series expands with the addition of HONOR 90 Lite 5G, a stylish all-round smartphone boasting an incredible camera system, immersive display, and a range of smart features powered by MagicOS 7.1.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G features a 100MP main camera, a 5MP wide and depth camera, and a 2MP macro camera that enables you to capture clear, vivid images.

The device features a 6.7-inch HONOR fullview display with a screen-to-body ratio of 93.6%. Under the hood, there's 8GB in memory and 256GB of storage, which can hold up to 57,808 pictures, 22,322 songs, or 892 HD videos.

The HONOR 90 Lite 5G is available in three bold colors –cyan lake, titanium silver, and midnight black- all of which were inspired by the beauty of nature and designed for style–conscious users.

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. 

