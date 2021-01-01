FlexTal

FlexTal

Entrepreneur Leadership Network VIP

About FlexTal

A partnership between Assemble and Entrepreneur Media, FlexTal is a full-service digital agency with the mission to help businesses small and large grow their brand with world-class marketing, design, and technology services.

More From FlexTal

Starting a Small Business? Welcome to Financial Management 101.
Prepare to Succeed

Starting a Small Business? Welcome to Financial Management 101.

As a new business owner, you have a lot of hats to wear, including that of Chief Financial Officer.
8 min read
How to Earn Brand Loyalty in an Unloyal World
Brand Loyalty

How to Earn Brand Loyalty in an Unloyal World

Increasingly, there has to be a higher ideal than just your bottom line if you want your brand to build loyalty that lasts.
7 min read
How Influencer Marketing Took Power, and What the Future Holds
Influencer Marketing

How Influencer Marketing Took Power, and What the Future Holds

Your traditional ad campaign may appear in front of millions of people but how many of them actually consciously internalized the message you were sending? 
8 min read
6 Tips for Hiring the Right People
Hiring Tips

6 Tips for Hiring the Right People

As more jobs go remote, finding the best people to join your company is only going to get more challenging. Here's how to do it right.
8 min read
How to Let Go of Control and Hire an Expert
Hiring

How to Let Go of Control and Hire an Expert

Experts focus on what they do best and maximize your time and investment.
8 min read
Great Apps to Support Independent Sellers This Holiday
Holiday Shopping

Great Apps to Support Independent Sellers This Holiday

For small businesses, every customer matters. Through small-business shopping, you will be given a unique and diverse experience with every order handcrafted from the heart.
9 min read
How to Build an Effective Home Office
Prepare to Succeed

How to Build an Effective Home Office

Everyone's ideal home office set up will be different. It might take a bit of time to adjust your workspace so that it works for you and there's rarely a one-size-fits-all solution. The trick is to find a space that helps you to feel calm, focussed and positive.
7 min read
5 Tips for Improving Client Relationships
Client Relationship Management

5 Tips for Improving Client Relationships

When you strengthen your relationships with existing clients, it increases the likelihood of repeat business and referrals, which sets you and your business up for long-lasting success. 
7 min read
Shift Your Culture or Risk Employee Burn Out
Company Culture

Shift Your Culture or Risk Employee Burn Out

It is essential that companies adapt and create cultures which value the whole individual, not simply the sum of their efforts.
6 min read
How to Know You're Hiring the Best Fit
Hiring Tips

How to Know You're Hiring the Best Fit

While there is no perfect set of criteria for every business, there are strategies you can use to help your decision. 
7 min read
Why You Need to 'Upskill' to Keep on Top of Trends
Career Change

Why You Need to 'Upskill' to Keep on Top of Trends

The modern workforce is quickly evolving to become a landscape where career change is not only encouraged but expected.
7 min read
6 Tips for In-Person Networking During the Covid-19 Era
Networking

6 Tips for In-Person Networking During the Covid-19 Era

Restrictions and regulations introduced to stop the spread of the coronavirus have reduced the number of chance meetings and opportunities to catch up with old contacts. Instead, many of us are now navigating the world of remote networking.
8 min read
Smart Steps to Setting Your Team up for Success When Working from Home
Managing Remote Teams

Smart Steps to Setting Your Team up for Success When Working from Home

Going remote is easily doable, as technology has evolved to accommodate a post-Covid world.
8 min read
How to Put a Fresh Spin on Your WFH Situation
Working From Home

How to Put a Fresh Spin on Your WFH Situation

Although no one can truly predict when offices will be fully open again, there are things you can do to invigorate your working-from-home situation. 
9 min read
Easy Ways to Make Your Business More Sustainable
Sustainability

Easy Ways to Make Your Business More Sustainable

By engaging your employees in sustainable practices with small, greener tweaks to typical processes and tasks, you'll be able to easily make a larger, positive impact on the world.
7 min read