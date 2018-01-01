Sindhu Hariharan is the Features Editor at Entrepreneur Middle East. She is a financial consultant turned business journalist with a FOMO when it comes to everything technology.
Startups
Democratizing Internet Traffic: Egypt-Based Cognitev Applies AI To Online Marketing
With the objective to become "the world's go-to solution for traffic acquisition," entrepreneur Moustafa Mahmoud founded Cognitev, a tech startup working on artificial intelligence (AI)- powered marketing tools.
Startup Funding
Egypt And Saudi Arabia-Centric Online Real Estate Marketplace Aqarmap Raises Funds In Series A Round
With the funds, the startup aims to focus its efforts on refining their services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as on entering other markets.
Startup Financing
UAE-Based Fintech Startup Monami Tech Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round
The fintech enterprise that helps financial institutions digitize their operations, has raised US$1 million.
Entrepreneur Ecosystems
Boosting Potential: Sheraa Sharjah's Participants On What An Accelerator Experience Means For Your Startup
Accelerators are playing an increasingly critical role in building and nurturing entrepreneurial communities around the world, including emerging economies.
Innovators
Sustaining Success: Nitin Anand, Skyline University College
The Executive Director and Chair of the Executive Council at Skyline University College on spearheading the institution's next leg of growth.
Startup Financing
UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round
Founded in 2013, the ServiceMarket portal helps residents compare quotes and book over 35 different home services online.
Startup Financing
Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding
The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to expand Mawdoo3's library of Arabic content.
Startup Funding
We Got Funded: Social Media Monitoring Startup Crowd Analyzer Raises US$1.1 Million In Funding
In its endeavor to revolutionize the social media marketing industry, the startup has raised US$1.1 million in a pre-Series A round
Startup Funding
We Got Funded: The Luxury Closet Founder Kunal Kapoor On The Startup's US$8.7 Million Growth Funding
The Luxury Closet is a Dubai-based luxury e-commerce portal that specially focuses on the pre-owned segment.
Startup Funding
Digital Investment Advisory Sarwa Raises Over US$1.3 Million In Pre-Series A Funding
The investment comes from major regional and global VC firms including Shorooq Investments, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), 500 Startups, Dubai-based Women's Angel Investor Network, Hala Ventures from Saudi, and Saned Partners from Lebanon.
Startups
Solving The Social Paradox: Calio Co-Founders Latif Baluch and Ramy Al Kadhi
Despite its name, most people would agree that social media is anti-social at its best- that's what the entrepreneurs behind technology startup Calio refer to as the "social paradox."
Startup Finance
We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost
The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to further build on their accomplishments, and is looking at making focused investments in the areas of product research, operations management, and talent.
Startup Financing
Insurtech Platform Aqeed.com Launches In The UAE With US$18 Million Investment
Aqeed was built to accelerate the digital transformation of the conventional insurance sector in the region, and align it with global trends.
Startups
Dubai-Based WakeCap Focuses On The Wellbeing Of Construction Workers To Improve Industry Productivity
WakeCap believes that labor is the largest (and also the least understood) component in the construction world, and the enterprise aims to connect and streamline tools, equipment, and workers at the job site.
Startup Funding
We Got Funded: Bahrain-Born Food Tech Startup Eat On Its Recent Fundraising Win
Existing investors Tenmou, Pinnacle, and 500 Startups also took part in this round, and with this, the total funds raised by Eat are now at US$3.4 million.