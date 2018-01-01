Sindhu Hariharan

Sindhu Hariharan

Entrepreneur Staff
Former Features Editor, Entrepreneur Middle East

Sindhu Hariharan is the Features Editor at Entrepreneur Middle East.  She is a financial consultant turned business journalist with a FOMO when it comes to everything technology.

More From Sindhu Hariharan

Democratizing Internet Traffic: Egypt-Based Cognitev Applies AI To Online Marketing
Startups

Democratizing Internet Traffic: Egypt-Based Cognitev Applies AI To Online Marketing

With the objective to become "the world's go-to solution for traffic acquisition," entrepreneur Moustafa Mahmoud founded Cognitev, a tech startup working on artificial intelligence (AI)- powered marketing tools.
8 min read
Egypt And Saudi Arabia-Centric Online Real Estate Marketplace Aqarmap Raises Funds In Series A Round
Startup Funding

Egypt And Saudi Arabia-Centric Online Real Estate Marketplace Aqarmap Raises Funds In Series A Round

With the funds, the startup aims to focus its efforts on refining their services in Saudi Arabia and Egypt, as well as on entering other markets.
4 min read
UAE-Based Fintech Startup Monami Tech Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round
Startup Financing

UAE-Based Fintech Startup Monami Tech Raises US$1 Million In Series A Round

The fintech enterprise that helps financial institutions digitize their operations, has raised US$1 million.
5 min read
Boosting Potential: Sheraa Sharjah's Participants On What An Accelerator Experience Means For Your Startup
Entrepreneur Ecosystems

Boosting Potential: Sheraa Sharjah's Participants On What An Accelerator Experience Means For Your Startup

Accelerators are playing an increasingly critical role in building and nurturing entrepreneurial communities around the world, including emerging economies.
15+ min read
Sustaining Success: Nitin Anand, Skyline University College
Innovators

Sustaining Success: Nitin Anand, Skyline University College

The Executive Director and Chair of the Executive Council at Skyline University College on spearheading the institution's next leg of growth.
11 min read
UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round
Startup Financing

UAE-Based Online Services Marketplace ServiceMarket Raises US$4 Million In Fourth Funding Round

Founded in 2013, the ServiceMarket portal helps residents compare quotes and book over 35 different home services online.
6 min read
Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding
Startup Financing

Jordan-Based Arabic Content Platform Mawdoo3 Raises US$13.5 Million In Series B Funding

The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to expand Mawdoo3's library of Arabic content.
5 min read
We Got Funded: Social Media Monitoring Startup Crowd Analyzer Raises US$1.1 Million In Funding
Startup Funding

We Got Funded: Social Media Monitoring Startup Crowd Analyzer Raises US$1.1 Million In Funding

In its endeavor to revolutionize the social media marketing industry, the startup has raised US$1.1 million in a pre-Series A round
5 min read
We Got Funded: The Luxury Closet Founder Kunal Kapoor On The Startup's US$8.7 Million Growth Funding
Startup Funding

We Got Funded: The Luxury Closet Founder Kunal Kapoor On The Startup's US$8.7 Million Growth Funding

The Luxury Closet is a Dubai-based luxury e-commerce portal that specially focuses on the pre-owned segment.
7 min read
Digital Investment Advisory Sarwa Raises Over US$1.3 Million In Pre-Series A Funding
Startup Funding

Digital Investment Advisory Sarwa Raises Over US$1.3 Million In Pre-Series A Funding

The investment comes from major regional and global VC firms including Shorooq Investments, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), 500 Startups, Dubai-based Women's Angel Investor Network, Hala Ventures from Saudi, and Saned Partners from Lebanon.
5 min read
Solving The Social Paradox: Calio Co-Founders Latif Baluch and Ramy Al Kadhi
Startups

Solving The Social Paradox: Calio Co-Founders Latif Baluch and Ramy Al Kadhi

Despite its name, most people would agree that social media is anti-social at its best- that's what the entrepreneurs behind technology startup Calio refer to as the "social paradox."
10 min read
We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost
Startup Finance

We Got Funded: Jordan-Based Tech Startup POSRocket Receives A US$1.5 Million Boost

The startup aims to utilize the funding proceeds to further build on their accomplishments, and is looking at making focused investments in the areas of product research, operations management, and talent.
7 min read
Insurtech Platform Aqeed.com Launches In The UAE With US$18 Million Investment
Startup Financing

Insurtech Platform Aqeed.com Launches In The UAE With US$18 Million Investment

Aqeed was built to accelerate the digital transformation of the conventional insurance sector in the region, and align it with global trends.
5 min read
Dubai-Based WakeCap Focuses On The Wellbeing Of Construction Workers To Improve Industry Productivity
Startups

Dubai-Based WakeCap Focuses On The Wellbeing Of Construction Workers To Improve Industry Productivity

WakeCap believes that labor is the largest (and also the least understood) component in the construction world, and the enterprise aims to connect and streamline tools, equipment, and workers at the job site.
11 min read
We Got Funded: Bahrain-Born Food Tech Startup Eat On Its Recent Fundraising Win
Startup Funding

We Got Funded: Bahrain-Born Food Tech Startup Eat On Its Recent Fundraising Win

Existing investors Tenmou, Pinnacle, and 500 Startups also took part in this round, and with this, the total funds raised by Eat are now at US$3.4 million.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.