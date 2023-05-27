Tiny But Mighty: Canon E0S R50 Built for creators, its compact design, natural grip, and variable angle touchscreen make it easy to shoot to capture content.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canon

At just 375g, the Canon EOS R50 is certainly not going to weigh you down. Built for creators, its compact design, natural grip, and variable angle touchscreen make it easy to shoot to capture content.

The camera's Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II, coupled with the powerful DIGIC X processor, delivers swift subject detection and tracking, and with a high-resolution 24.2MP sensor, you can snap photos with brilliant image quality and shoot UHD 4K video at 30p as well.

Image courtesy Canon.

Plus, you can transfer media files for instant sharing using the Camera Connect app, while the always-on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity enable easy remote shooting. Canon EOS R50 also pairs with a range of lenses and accessories -from tripod grips to microphones- to help you build your ideal creator setup.

Related: Never Miss A Moment: Canon IVY REC Clippable Outdoor Camera

Wavy Line
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Related Topics

Technology Dubai middle east UAE

Most Popular

See all
Chevron Right
Leadership

A Leader's Most Powerful Tool Is Executive Capital. Here's What It Is — and How to Earn It.

This skill is how leaders create something from nothing and leave a lasting legacy.

By Brook Zimmatore
Business News

iOS or Android? Choosing the Best Platform For Your Mobile App

Choosing the right platform for your mobile app isn't always an easy decision. Here are three factors to help you develop a strategy moving forward.

By Rahul Varshneya
Business News

26 Adobe Creative Cloud Apps Only Cost $29.99 a Month With This Deal

Get the whole Adobe Creative Cloud app set plus 100GB of cloud storage.

By Entrepreneur Store
Business News

Mark Cuban Reveals the No. 1 Way to Start a Business That Makes You a Billionaire

Investors aren't always the surest path to success.

By Amanda Breen
Leadership

You Have to Lead Yourself Before You Can Lead Others — How to Master the Art of Self-Leadership

As entrepreneurs, we can get lost in the demands of the business and need to remember to take care of ourselves. However, self-care is crucial in self-leadership. When business leaders don't practice self-care, they become overwhelmed and burnt out, which means a decrease in productivity, creativity, and overall happiness.

By Roland Polzin
Entrepreneurs

"We Got Funded!" Kuwait-Based Fintech Startup Ruba Raises Pre-Seed Funding Round To Boost Its Mission To Make Education Accessible

Ruba enables parents to pay for their children's school tuition fees in easy instalments on a monthly basis at zero cost.

By Pamella de Leon