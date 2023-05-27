Built for creators, its compact design, natural grip, and variable angle touchscreen make it easy to shoot to capture content.

At just 375g, the Canon EOS R50 is certainly not going to weigh you down. Built for creators, its compact design, natural grip, and variable angle touchscreen make it easy to shoot to capture content.

The camera's Dual Pixel CMOS Auto Focus II, coupled with the powerful DIGIC X processor, delivers swift subject detection and tracking, and with a high-resolution 24.2MP sensor, you can snap photos with brilliant image quality and shoot UHD 4K video at 30p as well.

Image courtesy Canon.

Plus, you can transfer media files for instant sharing using the Camera Connect app, while the always-on Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity enable easy remote shooting. Canon EOS R50 also pairs with a range of lenses and accessories -from tripod grips to microphones- to help you build your ideal creator setup.

