By Aby Sam Thomas

I have always said that even the most innovative leader, the most decisive founder, and the smartest CEO all need perspective. And I always endeavor to apply what I preach—so, to stay on top of my game, and in support of keeping a great publication fresh, I have decided to step down from my role as the Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East.

After nearly a decade of working with this brand, I'm sure you can understand that it was not at all easy for me to make this decision. Not only has it been an absolute privilege for me to work on this platform that celebrates the entrepreneurial spirit, it has also been one of the most fulfilling experiences I've had in my career trajectory.

Of course, it's been a rollercoaster ride being at the helm of Entrepreneur Middle East—I'm happy to admit here that as exhilarating as the highs were, there were plenty of lows too. And yet, looking back on all of it now, I just know that I'll remember this journey only in the fondest of terms.

The opportunity to witness and document the growth of the region's entrepreneurial ecosystem has been a profound honor, and I am supremely grateful for all the people I've been able to interact with along the way— from the innovators who chose to trust me with their stories, to the incredible members of my team who've always had my back.

As I now step away from my role at Entrepreneur Middle East, I do so with a deep sense of appreciation for everyone who has supported my work on this brand through the last 10 years. Your belief in our mission has been invaluable, and I'm truly proud of what we've accomplished together; now, I look forward to seeing how Entrepreneur Middle East will continue to impact and inspire.

As for me, rest assured that I shall remain a proponent for the region's entrepreneurs—I don't see myself ever stopping in my efforts to champion you and your stories. My commitment to this vibrant community will certainly continue, and I'm excited to explore the opportunities ahead.

Publications, for those of you who have lived it with us, have personas, and to stay innovative, sometimes, both magazines and editors need fresh takes. I'll see you all soon—and thank you again for your support these many years.

Aby Sam Thomas

Entrepreneur Staff

Former Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East

Aby Sam Thomas is the former Editor in Chief of Entrepreneur Middle East. Having started working on the brand in November 2014, Aby was responsible for leading the publication on its editorial front until September 2024.

In his nearly-decade-long tenure at Entrepreneur Middle East, Aby played a key role in its growth and development across the MENA region, with him developing and executing events, programs, and other initiatives under the brand's banner, while also personally representing it through his appearances in conferences, media, etc.

Aby has been working in journalism since 2011, prior to which he was an analyst programmer with Accenture, where he worked with J. P. Morgan Chase's investment banking arm at offices in Mumbai, London, and New York. He holds a Master's Degree in Journalism from the Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism in New York.  

