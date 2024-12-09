Cyber Week Sale! 50% Off All Access

AlDhabi AlMheiri Becomes the First Emirati to Receive the Diana Award On this special occasion, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the Diana Award, praising their remarkable contributions to creating positive change.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Rainbow Chimney
AlDhabi AlMheiri, founder, Rainbow Chimney

AlDhabi AlMheiri, the young Emirati changemaker who is the founder of Rainbow Chimney, has been honored with the prestigious Diana Award in recognition of her dedication to creating positive and sustainable social change.

At just 10 years old, AlMheiri received the highest accolade awarded to young individuals for their humanitarian efforts and social impact, The Diana Award. This award, presented by a charitable foundation established in memory of Princess Diana, is supported by her sons, His Royal Highness the Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex.

As the founder of an online bookshop, retail store, and publishing house in the UAE that specializes in children's books and toys, AlMheiri promotes children's empowerment through reading, writing, and publishing. Through her initiative Books from Children to Children, she has published works by over 52 young authors from around the globe, amplifying their voices and enabling them to share their stories and creative expressions.

AlMheiri has also participated in notable global events, such as COP28 in Dubai, where she highlighted the importance of environmental protection through children's literature. Passionate about advocating for sustainability, she has authored 23 books addressing climate change, marine and wildlife conservation, and environmental preservation.

Source: The Diana Awards

In the field of technology, AlMheiri introduced an innovative educational tool that integrates augmented reality (AR) with learning materials to support children with conditions such as ADHD, autism spectrum disorder (ASD), and dyslexia. This interactive approach enhances focus and simplifies the learning process, making education more engaging and accessible.

On this special occasion, Prince William, the Prince of Wales, extended his heartfelt congratulations to the recipients of the Diana Award, praising their remarkable contributions to creating positive change. In a personal letter, he wrote: "Many congratulations on receiving the Diana Award! I am so proud of the impact each of you has made in your communities and beyond. You demonstrate kindness and compassion, and through this, you are changing the world for the better. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Diana Award, and it is wonderful to see young people from across the globe being recognized in this way." (Read the full letter in the image below)

Source: Kensington Palace/The Diana Awards

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, also congratulated the recipients of this year's Diana Award. In his address during the ceremony, he commended their humanitarian efforts, highlighting the significant difference their work makes in their communities and the wider world.

On his part Dr. Tessy Ojo CBE, CEO of The Diana Award, said: "These young individuals demonstrate the power to transform the world, a belief deeply held by Princess Diana. We know this recognition will inspire more young people to engage in their communities."

As a social and humanitarian activist, AlMheiri has helped numerous children and youth publish their own books, empowering them to advocate for causes like education, environmental conservation, and mental health. Among the many other global achievements the entrepreneur has achieved, AlMheiri has also been the youngest publisher in the world to participate in the Frankfurt International Book Fair, proudly representing the UAE, and a Guinness World Record holder for multiple achievements, including being the youngest publisher of a bilingual book.

Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

