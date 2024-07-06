You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

TruKKer, a UAE-based logistics and transportation company (said to be the MENA's first and largest digital land freight network) has announced the signing of a strategic Public-Private Partnership (PPP) with Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the government entity that is in charge of planning and executing transport and traffic projects in Dubai. This move will result in the establishment of a new digital platform that will focus on improving the delivery of commercial transport services in Dubai.

The signing was carried out by Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO, Licensing Agency, RTA, and Gaurav Biswas, founder and CEO, TruKKer. The new platform is expected to leverage cutting-edge technology that will integrate all dubai-based fleet service providers and vehicles into one unified system. Business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) will thus be able to experience wider and more streamlined access to road freight transport services.

"RTA is always keen on elevating the standard of services offered to individuals and corporate customers," said RTA's Al Ali. "We intend to align this initiative with the top international practices driven by a commitment to developing a refined network and systems to provide sustainable and smart commercial transport solutions for individuals and businesses. It requires delivering sophisticated yet user-friendly services to a diverse spectrum of the community."

Indeed, with this PPP, there are four key objectives that both entities will jointly work towards achieving. The first of these will be to offer a centralized marketplace for commercial transport services, which will, in turn, improve accessibility. The second key objective is to develop and operate a technology-driven platform that connects customers with commercial transportation service providers. The third and fourth objectives will be to replace current unstructured pricing practices with structured and transparent pricing models, and to support the RTA's sustainability goals through enhanced operational efficiencies and reduced environmental impact, respectively.

TruKKer's Biswas too spoke about his expectations from this PPP, and what it could entail for Dubai's commercial transport landscape. "This agreement marks a strategic move towards providing advanced yet user-friendly solutions to meet the varied transportation needs of individuals and businesses in Dubai," Biswas said. "Through automation, the platform will provide real-time and actionable information to users, ensuring a smooth journey for both customers and operators. This initiative thus prioritizes user convenience, ensures reliability with registered service providers, and aligns with the long-term commitment to Environmental Social and Governance (ESG) principles for TruKKer and RTA. We will transform intra-city transport services across Dubai and soon across other regional metropolises."