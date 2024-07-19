There was a time when I would have been horrified to know that someone thought of me as the proverbial "bad guy" at work. Nowadays, however, I tend to see it as a badge of honor.

Now, before any of you start visualizing me as a beast from your favorite childhood fantasy, I suppose it's important to clarify that the "bad guy" I am likening myself to here falls into the category of the good kind of villains in the workplace.

Being the "bad guy" here isn't about being unkind or untoward. Instead, it's about having the courage to make tough decisions that won't be liked by everyone around you. It's about speaking up even when the rest of the world is seemingly content to keep mum. It's about calling out anyone—and I mean anyone—and holding them accountable for their actions.

This includes, for example, the managers who would call out their most trusted subordinates when they commit a mistake. Or, say, the employees who decide to be the voice of dissent when the leadership announces a move that is almost certain to be a misstep. Sometimes, it's the colleagues who insist on quality and following standards, even if it means slowing down or reworking a project.

In an era where many among us are driven by an all-encompassing need to be liked, such "bad guys" do not apologize for taking on unpopular stances, and they stand firm on the principles or ideals that drive their decisions. These kinds of people are all about integrity and the long term; they understand that honest feedback, though often uncomfortable, is essential for growth.

This is essentially why I value the "bad guys" in my life. As much as I like cheerleaders for whatever I do, I've learnt to treasure those well-meaning individuals in my life who will not think twice to tell me when I am in the wrong, or when I could be doing something better. Their critiques can sting—but I cannot discount their value either. Such voices have an important role to play in an entrepreneurial setting too. After all, as founders, would you rather have someone applauding your faulty offerings, or someone who'd tell you how to make them better?

So, the next time you encounter a "bad guy" at work, take a moment to consider that their intentions might stem from a genuine desire to see the organization—and everyone in it—thrive and perform in the best way possible. If nothing else, remember that every good fairytale needs a villain to move the narrative forward—and this individual might just be the one you need to further your story.

