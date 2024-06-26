Get All Access for $5/mo

Paradigm, Episode 2: Wingman Executive Founder Paul Littlejohn On Navigating Leadership With Military Precision Having started out as a Royal Air Force fighter pilot, Littlejohn honed his skills in high-stakes decision-making and strategic planning under extreme pressure.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff Edited by Aby Sam Thomas

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Paradigm is a new podcast by Entrepreneur TV Middle East that explores success paradigms in the dynamic world of business and entrepreneurship. Each episode uncovers the triumphs and challenges of industry pioneers, delving into the unique perspectives, strategies, and philosophies that redefine traditional notions of success.

The second episode of Paradigm features Paul Littlejohn, founder of Wingman Executive, a seasoned leader whose career spans the rigorous realms of military aviation and corporate strategy. Having started out as a Royal Air Force fighter pilot, Littlejohn honed his skills in high-stakes decision-making and strategic planning under extreme pressure. As such, it was these early experiences that laid a foundation of agility and resilience that would ultimately define his leadership style for decades to come.

In his journey from the cockpit to the boardroom, Littlejohn has been able to bring his unique perspective to multinational corporations like Emirates Group, Meeting Point International, and PA Consulting. Here, he played pivotal roles in driving operational efficiencies, enhancing governance standards, and integrating cutting-edge technologies into business operations.

In this interview, Littlejohn shares his insights on leadership, drawing from his diverse experiences to inspire and guide leaders in today's dynamic business landscape. Indeed, as a leadership consultant, Littlejohn's expertise also goes beyond conventional mentoring. He is a visionary problem solver and strategist, and helps senior leaders enhance operational performance and profitability. Littlejohn's ability to uncover innovative solutions and explore untapped opportunities has thus earned him recognition at all levels of the organizations he serves.

Check out the full podcast on YouTube or Spotify.

