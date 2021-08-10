Nick Gilmour

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
CEO of Gilmour Group

Nick Gilmour is a serial entrepreneur with over 10 years of successful business startups in the retail, real-estate and manufacturing industries. He has an accelerated-growth mentality with a "grassroots" business approach.

http://nickgilmourinc.ca

Growth Strategies

Customer Service Is Dead. It's Time to Focus on Building Real Relationships.

For decades, we've associated customer service with having people on the line to answer questions and provide assistance. It's time to change that mentality if you want to see real results.

