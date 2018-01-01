Vivek Patel

Infographics
The Most Noteworthy Search Algorithm Updates by Google
One infographic to show you everything you need to know for your business.
Growth Hacking
5 Ways to Think Like a Growth Hacker
There are a few things to consider before you change your LinkedIn title to 'Growth Hacker.'
Blogging
7 Ways to Improve Online Engagement With Visual Content
The better your images convey your message, the more memorable your words will be.
SEO
4 Key Things Entrepreneurs Should Know Before Planning a SEO Budget
SEO is no magic bullet. You need to understand its key elements before entering into an SEO campaign.
Link Building
4 Ways to Successfully Link Build to Increase Website Traffic
The way SEOs look at link building has changed dramatically in the last few years to focus on both search visibility and target audience.