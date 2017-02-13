The Most Noteworthy Search Algorithm Updates by Google One infographic to show you everything you need to know for your business.

Smart marketers eagerly await Google algorithm updates. In 2016, its algorithms underwent several changes. While a lot of these changes are trivial, the major ones such as Panda, Penguin, Hummingbird and Pigeon are rolled out every once in a while amid much hype and hoopla. And this is when search marketers swing into action.

Every time a change is made to search algorithms, search results across devices are impacted. Let's encapsulate the changes Google made to its search algorithm in 2016 in an infographic. Whether it was the core algorithm update, AdWords placement, Possum update, or the return of the Penguin, we've got them all covered in this informative visual format.

Google's Biggest Search Algorithm Updates Of 2016 - a visual representation by E2M
