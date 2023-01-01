Craig Kielburger

Social Entrepreneur and New York Times Bestselling Author

Craig Kielburger is a social entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author who has found success scaling and operating organizations across multiple sectors. For 25+ years he's worked with companies, thought leaders, entertainers, educators and youth to help them create a living legacy.

I've Worked with Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson and Jeff Skoll. Here are 3 Simple Ways They Supercharge Their Success

I was humbled and lucky to learn from these well-known business leaders, but a mentor doesn't have to be famous to offer good advice. In my experience, successful entrepreneurs are happy to make time for people trying to turn their visions into reality.

