Craig Kielburger
Entrepreneur Leadership Network® Contributor
Social Entrepreneur and New York Times Bestselling Author
Craig Kielburger is a social entrepreneur and New York Times bestselling author who has found success scaling and operating organizations across multiple sectors. For 25+ years he's worked with companies, thought leaders, entertainers, educators and youth to help them create a living legacy.
I've Worked with Oprah Winfrey, Richard Branson and Jeff Skoll. Here are 3 Simple Ways They Supercharge Their Success
I was humbled and lucky to learn from these well-known business leaders, but a mentor doesn't have to be famous to offer good advice. In my experience, successful entrepreneurs are happy to make time for people trying to turn their visions into reality.