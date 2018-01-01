May Rostom

May Rostom is the social media manager for Style.com/Arabia. May has been in the fashion journalism field for more than five years, with over 500 articles published in online and offline mediums. Working closely with some of the biggest fashion brands in the region, from creating, curating, and developing content to aggregating and pitching for content from several fashion and beauty outlets in the Middle East, Rostom’s experience is multicultural and vast. She was formerly a senior lifestyle editor/writer at MSN Arabia, and she has also worked with TRESemme Egypt as a fashion expert.

More From May Rostom

Dressing The Part: Five Wardrobe Tips For Business-Buys
Lifestyle

As obvious as it may seem, while sweatpants and polo shirts aren't exactly considered "office attire," some people make eyebrow-raising mistakes when picking out their outfits every morning to work.
3 min read
Five (Valid) Reasons To Decline Your Boss' Facebook Friend Request
Lifestyle

It's a lazy Friday morning and you've been watching movies in bed all day, then bam: A friend request pops up… from your boss!
3 min read
Danger Zone: Avoiding The Interoffice Romance
Corporate Culture

May Rostom elaborates on why you should avoid dating your colleague at all costs.
3 min read
Four Ways To Make Friends At The Office
Lifestyle

Sometimes making friends at the office can be a daunting task.
2 min read
Three Types Of People You Want To Avoid At Work
Workplaces

No office is free from these types of colleagues, so here's a quick look at the types of people you want to avoid.
3 min read
Five Bad Working Habits I Kicked For A Better Work Ethic
Lifestyle

Being a 20-something in the "professional world" for a few years now, I've come to learn that in business, there's no room for slacking off!
5 min read
Five Reasons Why Taking Your Vacation Early In The Year Is A Bad Idea
Personal Improvement

Before deciding to take a break, perhaps you should hang in there a little longer.
3 min read
