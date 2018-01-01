May Rostom is the social media manager for Style.com/Arabia. May has been in the fashion journalism field for more than five years, with over 500 articles published in online and offline mediums. Working closely with some of the biggest fashion brands in the region, from creating, curating, and developing content to aggregating and pitching for content from several fashion and beauty outlets in the Middle East, Rostom’s experience is multicultural and vast. She was formerly a senior lifestyle editor/writer at MSN Arabia, and she has also worked with TRESemme Egypt as a fashion expert.
Lifestyle
Dressing The Part: Five Wardrobe Tips For Business-Buys
As obvious as it may seem, while sweatpants and polo shirts aren't exactly considered "office attire," some people make eyebrow-raising mistakes when picking out their outfits every morning to work.
Lifestyle
Five (Valid) Reasons To Decline Your Boss' Facebook Friend Request
It's a lazy Friday morning and you've been watching movies in bed all day, then bam: A friend request pops up… from your boss!
Corporate Culture
Danger Zone: Avoiding The Interoffice Romance
May Rostom elaborates on why you should avoid dating your colleague at all costs.
Lifestyle
Four Ways To Make Friends At The Office
Sometimes making friends at the office can be a daunting task.
Workplaces
Three Types Of People You Want To Avoid At Work
No office is free from these types of colleagues, so here's a quick look at the types of people you want to avoid.
Lifestyle
Five Bad Working Habits I Kicked For A Better Work Ethic
Being a 20-something in the "professional world" for a few years now, I've come to learn that in business, there's no room for slacking off!
Personal Improvement
Five Reasons Why Taking Your Vacation Early In The Year Is A Bad Idea
Before deciding to take a break, perhaps you should hang in there a little longer.