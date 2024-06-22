Get All Access for $5/mo

Marshall Minor IV

By Tamara Clarke Edited by Aby Sam Thomas

Marshall

Marshall Minor IV headphones pack over 30 hours of wireless playtime.

You only need 15 minutes of quick charge to get over three hours of playtime, and you can charge the case wirelessly or with a USB-C cable.

Minor IV also comes with mirrored touch-sensitive earbuds; so, you can use either one to control your music and phone calls. Removing and inserting an earbud also initiates the auto-pause and play feature.

Its new shape allows for a more natural fit, while the water-resistant earbud design and leather-textured case mean you'll hear and feel the difference.

They're also water-resistant- so, the music doesn't have to stop when it rains!

