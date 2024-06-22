The earbuds hold up to seven hours on their own, and the portable charging case can power you up to 30 hours and beyond.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Marshall Minor IV headphones pack over 30 hours of wireless playtime.

The earbuds hold up to seven hours on their own, and the portable charging case can power you up to 30 hours and beyond. Simply slip the earbuds into the case when you want an extra boost.

You only need 15 minutes of quick charge to get over three hours of playtime, and you can charge the case wirelessly or with a USB-C cable.

Source: Marshall

Minor IV also comes with mirrored touch-sensitive earbuds; so, you can use either one to control your music and phone calls. Removing and inserting an earbud also initiates the auto-pause and play feature.

Its new shape allows for a more natural fit, while the water-resistant earbud design and leather-textured case mean you'll hear and feel the difference.

They're also water-resistant- so, the music doesn't have to stop when it rains!

Related: Listen Up: Sony WH-1000XM5