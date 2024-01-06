Listen Up: Jabra Elite 10 These wireless earbuds are truly immersive, with them being Jabra's first earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking, which keeps you -the listener- in the center of the soundstage as you move your head.

The Jabra Elite 10 earbuds promise the best combination of comfort, sound, and portability.

These wireless earbuds are truly immersive, with them being Jabra's first earbuds to support Dolby Head Tracking, which keeps you -the listener- in the center of the soundstage as you move your head.

Elite 10 also eliminates surrounding noise with Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation, which auto-adjusts for what's around you with infrasonic waves that measure the ear canal, as well as algorithms that detect noise leakage and wind conditions. Elite 10 also offers ComfortFit technology for the most natural, airy fit, as well as less occlusion due to its semi-open design that relieves ear pressure, allowing you to walk and talk in comfort.

Every surface the ear touches is made of soft silicon for a snug fit, meaning less wearing fatigue for all-day use.

The Elite 10 is complete with six-mic call technology for crystal-clear calls, six-hour battery (27 hours with case), and a pocket-friendly cradle optimized for wireless charging, Bluetooth Multipoint connection, handsfree voice assistance, and easy pairing.

