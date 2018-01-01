Michelle Dunn

Michelle Dunn is an award winning author and columnist and has been called the nation's authority on collecting money. She is the founder and CEO of Michelle Dunn's Credit & Collections Association, one of the top 5 women in collections, and one of the top 50 most influential collection professionals in the industry.

More From Michelle Dunn

Hate Making Collection Calls? How to Do Them Right
Finance

Hate Making Collection Calls? How to Do Them Right

Since calling late-payers can be painful, make your effort to collect what you're owed as efficient and effective as possible. Here's how.
5 min read
How to Get Paid -- and Keep Your Customers
Finance

How to Get Paid -- and Keep Your Customers

A payment plan might be your best option for keeping cash flowing, holding on to your customers and staying in business.
6 min read
Give Your Customers Payment Options
Finance

Give Your Customers Payment Options

When someone is past due, being flexible is the best way to get what you're owed.
3 min read
Limit Your Credit Risk in a Bad Economy
Finance

Limit Your Credit Risk in a Bad Economy

Use these tips to improve your credit policy and protect yourself, your business and your money.
5 min read
Make Effective Use of Your Collection Letter
Finance

Make Effective Use of Your Collection Letter

Get paid while maintaining a good rapport with customers.
3 min read
Take Advantage of Electronic Communication
Finance

Take Advantage of Electronic Communication

Texts and e-mails could be more effective and less invasive for your collections.
3 min read
Strengthen Your Credit Policy Today
Starting a Business

Strengthen Your Credit Policy Today

Keeping a close eye on accounts receivable is the best way to manage cash flow.
3 min read
How Does Your Business Rate?
Finance

How Does Your Business Rate?

Be mindful of these credit-score killers.
3 min read
Why You Need a Credit Policy
Finance

Why You Need a Credit Policy

Clearly outlined credit procedures will protect your business when customers don't pay.
3 min read
Getting Paid in a Bad Economy
Finance

Getting Paid in a Bad Economy

5 tips to make sure you get paid and keep the cash flowing.
2 min read
Make Effective Collection Calls
Finance

Make Effective Collection Calls

Learn how to communicate confidence when calling to collect money for your business.
3 min read
Hiring a Collection Agency
Finance

Hiring a Collection Agency

When is it time to call in the big guns on past-due accounts? This how-to will help you make the best decisions when hiring and using a collection agency.
8 min read
Debt Collection Tips
Finance

Debt Collection Tips

Are your collections procedures just not working? Check this collection of debt collection tips to improve your credit, billing and collections processes.
8 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.