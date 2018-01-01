Michelle Dunn is an award winning author and columnist and has been called the nation's authority on collecting money. She is the founder and CEO of Michelle Dunn's Credit & Collections Association, one of the top 5 women in collections, and one of the top 50 most influential collection professionals in the industry.
Finance
Hate Making Collection Calls? How to Do Them Right
Since calling late-payers can be painful, make your effort to collect what you're owed as efficient and effective as possible. Here's how.
Finance
How to Get Paid -- and Keep Your Customers
A payment plan might be your best option for keeping cash flowing, holding on to your customers and staying in business.
Finance
Give Your Customers Payment Options
When someone is past due, being flexible is the best way to get what you're owed.
Finance
Limit Your Credit Risk in a Bad Economy
Use these tips to improve your credit policy and protect yourself, your business and your money.
Finance
Make Effective Use of Your Collection Letter
Get paid while maintaining a good rapport with customers.
Finance
Take Advantage of Electronic Communication
Texts and e-mails could be more effective and less invasive for your collections.
Starting a Business
Strengthen Your Credit Policy Today
Keeping a close eye on accounts receivable is the best way to manage cash flow.
Finance
How Does Your Business Rate?
Be mindful of these credit-score killers.
Finance
Why You Need a Credit Policy
Clearly outlined credit procedures will protect your business when customers don't pay.
Finance
Getting Paid in a Bad Economy
5 tips to make sure you get paid and keep the cash flowing.
Finance
Make Effective Collection Calls
Learn how to communicate confidence when calling to collect money for your business.
Finance
Hiring a Collection Agency
When is it time to call in the big guns on past-due accounts? This how-to will help you make the best decisions when hiring and using a collection agency.
Finance
Debt Collection Tips
Are your collections procedures just not working? Check this collection of debt collection tips to improve your credit, billing and collections processes.