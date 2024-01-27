Out Of Sight: Huawei Eyewear 2 The Browline Eyewear design features a 4.7g ultra-light frame (excluding lenses) made from β titanium, in a sleek Titanium Silver hue.

By Tamara Clarke

Huawei is taking wearable tech to the next level with the launch of the Eyewear 2 smart glasses, now available in two styles: Browline Eyewear frames, as well as Rectangle Half-Frame Eyewear frames.

The Browline Eyewear design features a 4.7g ultra-light frame (excluding lenses) made from β titanium, in a sleek Titanium Silver hue.

The streamlined floating frame creates the impression of levitating lens, creating a space-age look, while the Rectangle Half-Frame Eyewear has a longer upper frame, which gives you a more vibrant and casual look.

These smart glasses feature an open acoustic design, intuitive smart features, and a comfortable and lightweight design for all-day wear. The Eyewear 2 gives you 11 hours of listening time, nine hours of calling, and up to four days of standby time on a single, full charge. Plus, if stored in the protective case, it can maintain power for at least one month.

Charging up the eyewear is also fast and easy as a quick 10-minute charge gives you up to three hours of music playback, and you can get a full charge in just 50 minutes.

Huawei Eyewear 2 comes with multiple sensors on each side, including a large touch area and a sliding sensor zone, which allow you to use a variety of smart touch controls.

You can easily connect your glasses with smartphones and tablets, and enjoy a low-latency audio flow across multiple devices.

The new Huawei Eyewear 2 is compatible with Huawei devices as well as Android and iOS devices.

