Work It Out: Canon imageFORMULA DR-S250N The imageFORMULA DR-S250N has been designed with sustainability in mind as renewable solar energy is used during production, and its packaging can be reused and is biodegradable.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Canon

The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S250N is a reliable, secure, and productive compact desktop scanner designed to serve flexible workspaces.

You can quickly scan and share documents from a wide range of devices including tablets, PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks.

Plus, you can connect seamlessly via local area network (LAN) environments or directly through USB. Equipped with powerful web scanning functionality, it removes lengthy set-up times caused by driver or software installations.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) can also be used to create editable and searchable files, for effective collaboration and document sharing across teams.

Compatible with a wide range of document types, including legal-sized documents, receipts, businesses cards, and passports, the scanner supports a broad range of office tasks.

Plus, the imageFORMULA DR-S250N has been designed with sustainability in mind as renewable solar energy is used during production, and its packaging can be reused and is biodegradable.

Recycled plastics are also used to build the device, and it also makes use of durable components that are designed to last longer.

Related: Tiny But Mighty: Canon E0S R50
Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

Related Topics

Technology Tech Tips middle east UAE Canon entrepreneur middle east

Most Popular

See all
Entrepreneurs

Aumet

Aumet provides healthcare data analytics driven by artificial intelligence.

Entrepreneurs

Remitex

Remitex has built a fully scalable integrated low-code anti money laundering tool that is equipped with artificial intelligence prowess.

Entrepreneurs

Future 100 (2023)

In building the most dynamic and competitive economy, the Future 100 initiative, championed by the UAE Ministry of Economy and the Government Development and the Future Office, lists and accelerates leading enterprises in the United Arab Emirates making promising contributions to the UAE's future economic sectors.

Leadership

'You Need to be a Non-Expert': Why Billionaire Naveen Jain Believes Outsiders Make the Best Entrepreneurs

Naveen Jain founded microbiome testing and supplements company Viome by believing he didn't need expertise to disrupt an industry.

By Jason Feifer
Fundraising

How This Founder Unlocked the Secrets to a Perfect Pitch

K. Rocco Shields, founder of the AI-powered training platform Genius Academy, discusses her winning strategy for securing funding on "Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch."

By Entrepreneur Staff
Starting a Business

18 Extraordinary Jobs You May Not Have Known About (Infographic)

Did you know you could get paid to sleep?

By Rose Leadem