The Canon imageFORMULA DR-S250N is a reliable, secure, and productive compact desktop scanner designed to serve flexible workspaces.

You can quickly scan and share documents from a wide range of devices including tablets, PCs, MacBooks, and Chromebooks.

Plus, you can connect seamlessly via local area network (LAN) environments or directly through USB. Equipped with powerful web scanning functionality, it removes lengthy set-up times caused by driver or software installations.

Optical Character Recognition (OCR) can also be used to create editable and searchable files, for effective collaboration and document sharing across teams.

Compatible with a wide range of document types, including legal-sized documents, receipts, businesses cards, and passports, the scanner supports a broad range of office tasks.

Plus, the imageFORMULA DR-S250N has been designed with sustainability in mind as renewable solar energy is used during production, and its packaging can be reused and is biodegradable.

Recycled plastics are also used to build the device, and it also makes use of durable components that are designed to last longer.

