Harry Whitehouse

Guest Writer
Co-Founder and CTO, Endicia
Harry Whitehouse is chief technology officer and co-founder of Endicia, a company offering shipping technologies and services to small and large e-commerce businesses across the United States. A former Stanford associate professor with more than 35 years of industry and management experience, Whitehouse has led Endicia since its inception in 1982.

5 Ways to Refresh Your Ecommerce Business
Success Strategies

It's not too late to start the new year off right, reviewing where your business is, renewing customer touch-points, and recalibrating your goals.
4 min read
5 Ways to Handle the 2015 Holiday Shopping and Shipping Season Like a Pro (Infographic)
Holidays

Offering promotions and being aware of hidden shipping fees will help you maximize the cash before the New Year.
3 min read
What Do USPS's Canadian Pricing Changes Mean for U.S. Small Business? (Infographic)
Shipping Strategies

If you're shipping to our northern neighbor, get ready for changes starting May 31.
4 min read
Why Your Ecommerce Business Should Look to Brazil
International Business

The Latin American country, ripe for ecommerce disruption, offers an appealing audience for hopeful U.S. merchants.
4 min read
5 Things They Don't Tell You About 'Starting Up'
Startups

Avoid heavy advertising investments and forget going public for now: These moves will keep you healthy while competitors crash and burn.
5 min read
The Postal Service Emerges as Shipping Powerhouse for Small Businesses
Shipping

An old competitor to UPS and FedEx has stepped up to deliver America's packages, leveraging technology and adjusting pricing.
5 min read
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Shopping and Shipping This Holiday Season (Infographic)
Holidays

Be prepared for the annual race to send packages to all corners by doing the proper advance legwork.
2 min read
Retailers of All Sizes Can Deliver a Seamless Shopping Experience
Retail

Many companies are providing consumers a multiplicity of options for how to shop. Here's how to maximize them all.
4 min read
6 Ways to Whip Your Business Into Shape Before the Holidays (Infographic)
Holiday Shipping

Before the deluge of activity, strategize about carriers and packaging. Then help your customers prepare for the rush season, too.
3 min read
4 Things Shoppers Want in an Online Retailer's Return Policy (Infographic)
Return Policy

One way to give customers a special perk they will remember is to pay the return freight for undesired goods.
4 min read
5 Uncommon Ways to Win a Customer's Heart
Ready for Anything

Remember those who patronize your business are real people who like to be recognized. Try these five ways to treat them with distinction.
3 min read
Give Your Ideas a Fighting Chance With These 5 Actions
Project Grow

Creator of postage printer talks about how he launched his company and kept it going for two decades.
5 min read
