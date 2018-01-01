Harry Whitehouse

Success Strategies
5 Ways to Refresh Your Ecommerce Business
It's not too late to start the new year off right, reviewing where your business is, renewing customer touch-points, and recalibrating your goals.
Holidays
5 Ways to Handle the 2015 Holiday Shopping and Shipping Season Like a Pro (Infographic)
Offering promotions and being aware of hidden shipping fees will help you maximize the cash before the New Year.
Shipping Strategies
What Do USPS's Canadian Pricing Changes Mean for U.S. Small Business? (Infographic)
If you're shipping to our northern neighbor, get ready for changes starting May 31.
International Business
Why Your Ecommerce Business Should Look to Brazil
The Latin American country, ripe for ecommerce disruption, offers an appealing audience for hopeful U.S. merchants.
Startups
5 Things They Don't Tell You About 'Starting Up'
Avoid heavy advertising investments and forget going public for now: These moves will keep you healthy while competitors crash and burn.
Shipping
The Postal Service Emerges as Shipping Powerhouse for Small Businesses
An old competitor to UPS and FedEx has stepped up to deliver America's packages, leveraging technology and adjusting pricing.
Holidays
An Entrepreneur's Guide to Shopping and Shipping This Holiday Season (Infographic)
Be prepared for the annual race to send packages to all corners by doing the proper advance legwork.
Retail
Retailers of All Sizes Can Deliver a Seamless Shopping Experience
Many companies are providing consumers a multiplicity of options for how to shop. Here's how to maximize them all.
Holiday Shipping
6 Ways to Whip Your Business Into Shape Before the Holidays (Infographic)
Before the deluge of activity, strategize about carriers and packaging. Then help your customers prepare for the rush season, too.
Return Policy
4 Things Shoppers Want in an Online Retailer's Return Policy (Infographic)
One way to give customers a special perk they will remember is to pay the return freight for undesired goods.
Ready for Anything
5 Uncommon Ways to Win a Customer's Heart
Remember those who patronize your business are real people who like to be recognized. Try these five ways to treat them with distinction.
Project Grow
Give Your Ideas a Fighting Chance With These 5 Actions
Creator of postage printer talks about how he launched his company and kept it going for two decades.