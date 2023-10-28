Sound Off: Sony SRS-XV800 Speaker With its powerful sound, portability, and long battery life, the XV800 is sure to create unforgettable experiences.

By Tamara Clarke

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Sony

Stream your favorite tunes, and get the party started with powerful omni-directional, surround sound from the Sony SRS-XV800 speaker.

Five tweeters deliver clear sound to both the front and rear of the speaker. Plus, it's all backed up with punchy bass you can feel, thanks to its dual X-Balanced Speaker Units. The XV800 is also portable enough to easily move around, so you can take the party with you wherever you go. And with a battery life of up to 25 hours, you can stream without having to worry about running out of power.

The XV800 also features a variety of other features such as karaoke and guitar input, a convenient and intuitive touch panel making it easy to control settings, and it also works with Party Connect, which can connect up to 100 compatible Sony speakers for an even bigger sound. With its powerful sound, portability, and long battery life, the XV800 is sure to create unforgettable experiences.

Tamara Clarke

Columnist

Tamara Clarke, a former software development professional, is the tech and lifestyle enthusiast behind The Global Gazette, one of the most active blogs in the Middle East. The Global Gazette has been welcomed and lauded by some of the most influential tech brands in the region. Clarke’s goal is to inform about technology and how it supports our lifestyles. See her work both in print regional publications and online on her blog where she discusses everything from how a new gadget improves day-to-day life to how to coordinate your smartphone accessories. Visit www.theglobalgazette.com and talk to her on Twitter @TamaraClarke. #TamTalksTech 

