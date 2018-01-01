Gadgets

Here's How You Can Use Alexa at Work
Amazon

Amazon's quest to be everywhere continues with the rollout of Alexa for Business.
Nina Zipkin | 3 min read
22 Ridiculously Expensive Tech Gifts
Technology

Unless you're the 1 percent of the 1 percent, you're probably not going to buy any of these items. But that doesn't mean you can't digitally window shop.
Eric Griffith | 12 min read
Bose 'Sleepbuds' Want to Help You Snooze
Sleep

The headphone maker has launched an Indiegogo campaign for a pair of $249 'noise-masking sleepbuds' intended to help you get more ZZZs.
Angela Moscaritolo | 2 min read
20 macOS Shortcuts to Make You Work Like a Genius
Productivity

For those who wear a lot of hats, your computer's operating system can help you switch tasks quickly.
Lydia Belanger | 14 min read
Upgrade Your Home Office With These Cool, Fun and Quirky Products
Home Office

From a standing desk to a wireless charging station, these 15 items are great ideas for a creative and productive home office.
Rose Leadem | 6 min read
iPhone Glitter Cases Recalled Due to Chemical Burn Risk
iPhone

In total, some 263,000 glitter cases were sold across the U.S., with a further 11,400 in Canada and 400 in Mexico. Please stop using them immediately.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
HP Tips VR Backpack for Business
Hewlett-Packard

While VR has yet to take off beyond gaming, there's a big push at HP for some intriguing business solutions, including a new VR backpack workstation.
Joel Santo Domingo | 2 min read
Google's $5,000 Whiteboard Is Now on Sale
Google

The collaborative and smart Jamboard can now be purchased.
Matthew Humphries | 2 min read
8 Tech Gadgets Under $250 That Will Make Your Life Easier
Tech

Forget about self-driving cars for a moment -- can one of these affordable gadgets make an impact on your daily life now?
Adam Toren | 5 min read
These 9 Gadgets Prove Office Tech Is Finally Getting Interesting
Office Tech

Upgrade your work life.
Seth Porges | 4 min read
