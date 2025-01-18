Elevate Your Corporate Events With a Portable, Wi-Fi Enabled Photobooth This bundle includes a lightweight photobooth with 10-inch LCD touchscreen, built-in ring light and flash, starter pack of paper, multiple power adapters and more.

By Entrepreneur Store

It seems that new U.S. business owners are getting younger all the time. The typical age has dropped from 38 years old to 34 years old just since 2017. So it should come as no surprise that corporate events are not quite as staid as they have been in the past. If you'd like to make your company events a lot more entertaining, you may want to add an innovative HP Sprocket Photobooth, which allows you to capture and share memories as you're making them.

The HP Sprocket Photobooth is a portable printer with a 10.1" customizable LCD touchscreen offering live previews. The built-in flash and LED ring light ensure all photos are clear and bright. You don't need ink or toner to print smudge-proof photos on the durable tear-resistant and water-resistant ZINK paper. So you can create customized 3x4" sticky-backed photos instantly, choosing from over 250 layouts, adjustable filters, frames and stickers.

This device is the perfect corporate party accessory. Weighing only eight pounds, it's lightweight and portable, so you can take it anywhere. It's also easy to set up and has Wi-Fi connectivity, so you can manage the printer with the HP Sprocket Photobooth App, generate QR codes to quickly share your photos and also store them in the cloud.

The HP Sprocket Photobooth has an 8MP camera module with integrated auto-focus and 16GB of internal storage. This particular bundle includes a pink HP Sprocket Photobooth, a power plug with U.S., EU, & UK adapters, three wall anchors, three screws, a wall bracket and double-sided mounting tape. You even get a door hook with an adjustable strap and a starter pack of 20 3x4 Zink photo paper.

Get this Bundle of a Pink HP Sprocket Photobooth Instant Color Photo Printer plus a 20-Pack of Paper for $599.99, down from $619, with free shipping.

