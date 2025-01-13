Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

For frequent travelers, losing track of luggage is more than just a hassle; it can really throw an entire trip off course. But you have options to help avoid that scenario. SmartLock is a TSA-approved travel lock with Apple Find My integration that keeps your bags secure and within reach.

For just $49.99 (regularly $59), you can have two of them and enjoy peace of mind when you travel.

You no longer have to anxiously wait by the luggage carousel, wondering if your bags made it. With SmartLock, you'll have real-time tracking at your fingertips, thanks to Apple's Find My app. Plus, locating your luggage is much easier with features like Lost Mode and Play Sound.

Traveling for business can be stressful, but your luggage shouldn't add to the headache. With SmartLock, you get a durable, TSA-approved lock that secures your bags and integrates with your iPhone to track your luggage anywhere in the world.

Let's say you're at a conference in another country. As you step off the plane, you open your iPhone to check your bag's location. It's right there, on the map. No more guessing games. If your luggage ever goes out of range, Lost Mode ensures you'll get an alert to help pinpoint its location and recover it quickly.

And the best part? The SmartLock's rugged alloy construction and replaceable battery make it a reliable travel companion for years to come.

The SmartLock is perfect for business owners, frequent travelers, and commuters who need to keep their belongings safe and trackable. With up to three months of battery life, easy-to-use dials, and rugged cable design, this lock is built for durability and convenience.

Whether attending conferences, meeting clients abroad, or taking a well-deserved vacation, the SmartLock 2-Pack ensures your luggage stays secure and easy to find for just $49.99.

SmartLock: TSA-Approved Travel Lock with Apple Find My App Integration (2-Pack) - $49.99



Get It Here

StackSocial prices subject to change.